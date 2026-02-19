Skip to content
Hot figure skating camera operator becomes the accidental star of the Olympics

Jordan Cowan's white suit and skills behind the camera made him go viral this week.

Jordan Cowan

Jordan Cowan

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images FOR YouTube Creator Collective; Jared C. Tilton/2026 Getty Images
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerFebruary 19 2026 / 1:48 PM
Much like Ginger Rogers, who famously danced as well as Fred Astaire, only backwards and in heels, Olympic camera operator Jordan Cowan figure skates backwards and in a suit.

Cowan may have wanted to fade into the background, but the hot camera operator has been going viral after being spotted filming the Olympic ice skating competitions while dressed in an all-white suit and matching ice skates.

The former U.S. competitive ice dancer has captured the imaginations of figure skating fans who have watched him skating backwards, and often on one leg, while holding a large camera rig.

Cowan is there to capture the emotional moments after an athlete finishes their routine and to accompany them to the kiss-and-cry couch, making him the first camera operator in Olympic history to be allowed onto the ice with the figure skaters and ice dancers.

The 35-year-old camera operator told CNN Sports that it’s been “really special” becoming the accidental breakout star of the Milano Cortina Winter Games.

“I’ve been working at this in the shadows for so long and, honestly, I was worried the suit would be too flashy, but I’m just so happy that everyone’s accepting it and everybody likes it,” he said

But there have also been trickier moments to navigate, like when his childhood friend, out gay Olympian Paul Poirier, won bronze for Team Canada in the ice dancing event.

In his excitement over the win, he may have lost focus, but it made the moment feel even more raw and emotional for the viewer.

“I know my camera so well that I think my emotions can come through the lens,” he said. “It’s all manual, so it’s like playing an instrument.”

Cowen continued, “If I feel sadness, I think it’s just impossible not to show that in the frame. I’m also staying as professional as I possibly can, but at the end of the day, we’re here to tell a story. I’m not going to hide that.”

Between his obvious skills with a camera and on skates, it makes sense why fans say Cowen "deserves a medal too."

