13 steamy pics of hunky Olympian Matt Graham that prove he's a bronzed god, too

Australian freestyle skier Matt Graham is no stranger to the Olympics. Milan-Cortina actually marks his fourth time competing in the Games. He previously participated in the 2014 Sochi Games, where he came in seventh in moguls; the 2018 PyeongChang Games, where he brought home silver; and the 2022 Games in Beijing, where he finished 19th. This time, he’s bringing Australia home the gold in dual moguls.
