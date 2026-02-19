13 steamy pics of hunky Olympian Matt Graham that prove he's a bronzed god, too

Skip to content
The Australian freestyle skier snatched bronze at the Winter Olympics, and our hearts.

Australian moguls skier Matt Graham practices at the Sleeman Centre Henke Water Ramp on January 13, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia.

Albert Perez/Getty Images
Rachel Shatto
February 19 2026
Australian freestyle skier Matt Graham is no stranger to the Olympics. Milan-Cortina actually marks his fourth time competing in the Games. He previously participated in the 2014 Sochi Games, where he came in seventh in moguls; the 2018 PyeongChang Games, where he brought home silver; and the 2022 Games in Beijing, where he finished 19th. This time, he’s bringing Australia home the gold in dual moguls.

He’s also a total smokeshow.

Keep scrolling to see why we’ll always be Team Matt Graham, and make sure to follow him on Instagram at @mattgraham_moguls.

