Queer star Keke Palmer updates her sexual identity, 'I'm almost 100% sure I'm asexual'

The actress opened up in a vulnerable Valentine's Day post.

Keke Palmer attends the 8th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic
Rachel Shatto
By Rachel ShattoFebruary 18 2026 / 11:54 AM
If there is one thing Keke Palmer is going to do, it's keep it real.

The singer, host, and actress (who is currently starring in the very cozy and delightful The ‘Burbs series) opened up to her fans about her evolving sexual identity in a Valentine’s Day Instagram post. The post, a carousel of gorgeous photos of the star, was captioned and began with her sharing what she got up to on the holiday: “Chile, let’s talk about it. How was your Valentine’s Day? I spent mine with my mom, sister and son. Then went to a colleagues smashing birthday bash,” she shared, before turning to the topic of conversation. “Yea, I said smashing. Absolutely nothing romantic went down, crazy right! I’m so cute! But I like no one and I’m almost 100% sure I’m asexual. I have no interest in anyone, but I wish I did!”

Palmer had previously come out as queer during a guest appearance on “The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda,” in 2023.

“There is like an unsaid thing that can make you feel — and because I liked guys too, I was kinda like, ‘Well, we don’t have to talk about it,’” she explained at the time. “Because I like guys too, it was like that’s another extra thing that no one really has to know about. I don’t really have to live out.”

But at the age of 17, she began to accept her queer identity. “I ultimately just feel like the acceptance of that part of myself, in general, was a part of my process of being able to have love in my life,” she said. At the time, Palmer was still in a relationship with her former partner, Darius Jackson, with whom she shares a son.

Palmer’s discussion about her sexuality has always been one of evolution and acceptance, and it's a journey that she has invited fans into, as she did again with the latest realization of her likely asexuality. She ended the post by encouraging her fans to weigh in. “Well go on’ share in the comments,” she wrote, “the good, bad, inbetween, I just wanna chit chat!”

The post currently has over 140,000 likes and nearly 2,700 comments, which were overwhelmingly positive, many of which welcomed Palmer to the ace community.

