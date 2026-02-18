Queer influencer RaeShanda Lias marries partner in ceremony officiated by Niecy Nash and her wife

Queer TikTok baddie and LGBTQ+ advocate RaeShanda Lias just tied the knot!
Lias shared the news that she married her partner, Dr. Tara Jae, by posting a series of wedding photos on her Instagram account and videos that she shared on Instagram and TikTok.
“Yesterday I said I Do,” she wrote in the caption on one of her posts. “Yesterday I married my best friend. Yesterday we got loved on from our community. Yesterday we fell in love all over again.”
Lias is best known for her popular “Let’s Check the Board” videos, and is also the recipient of the 2025 HRC Influence Award and was named one of the 2025 Out 100.
Lia also posted a photo from the wedding alongside Niecy Nash and her wife, Jessica Betts, who officiated the ceremony.
Another post shows off Lias’ white dress that looks like a mermaid-style gown in the front and a ball gown in the back, with elaborate silver beadwork and a stunning cathedral train.
Congratulations to the happy couple!