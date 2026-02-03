Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Meet Louis Levanti — the sexy gay influencer rocking a Speedo & going viral

The handsome model is loving the skin he's in.

Meet Louis Levanti — the sexy gay influencer rocking a Speedo & going viral play icon
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky Cornish February 03 2026 / 9:00 AM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Speedo season is nearly here!

Louis Levanti is one of the most recognizable queer influencers on the scene today. With over two million followers on TikTok alone, the star is known for his viral videos interviewing celebrities, sharing hot takes, and recapping big moments in pop culture.

Beyond his popular clips, the influencer is also known for showing plenty of body in a handful of thirst traps on social media. As spring quickly approaches, Levanti is ready to slap on a Speedo and pose for the camera!

"That Equinox membership, girl! I work really hard at it. I think I learned a lot about myself and how I think of my body, especially when I came out. There's a stigma to look a certain way or feel a certain way. If I like how I look, that's the most important thing," Levanti tells PRIDE.

While walking the red carpet at the 2026 Grammy Awards, Levanti shared that he's ready to leave any insecurities or doubts about his own sexiness in the past.

"A lot of people worry about the judgement, but who cares? Who gives a s**t? It's a Speedo summer! I wore one in Puerto Vallarta for the first time and I really liked how it hugged my body. I'm obsessed with this!"

Body dysmorphia is very prevalent in the LGBTQ+ community, but Levanti is encouraging everyone to express themselves however they'd like. Life is too short, after all!

"Dare I say, if you have cake, let it fly! You'll have to tune into the Instagram for that. I'm declaring it Speedo summer! It was brat summer and now it's Speedo summer. Wear your Speedos or don't! Wear nothing!"

Fans can follow Louis Levanti on Instagram here. To see the full interview from the red carpet at the 2026 Grammy Awards, check out the video at the top of the page.

celebrities entertainment gay grammys men queer speedo interviews

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Jeffrey Aviles viral moment art lgbtq pop culture entertainment
Queer Joy

Make your Valentine's Day gay and bright with these camp holiday cards

Nikki Minaj
Celebrities

The MAGAfication of Nikki Minaj explained in a timeline

Kelly Marie Tran in 'Rock Springs'
Movies

'Rock Springs' is a slow burn that's both haunting and full of heart

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird and the cover of Cleat Cute and Shannon Purser
TV

Everything we know about the sexy lesbian sports romance that could rival 'Heated Rivalry'

Polo Morín at the premiere of Disney's The Little Mermaid.
Celebrities

Polo Morín strips down to tight white briefs in viral new pic

Guillaume Cizeron poses during a photo session in Paris on February 23, 2022.
Sports

11 sizzling hot pics of gay Olympian Guillaume Cizeron

© Equal Entertainment LLC