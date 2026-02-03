Meet Louis Levanti — the sexy gay influencer rocking a Speedo & going viral

Speedo season is nearly here!
Louis Levanti is one of the most recognizable queer influencers on the scene today. With over two million followers on TikTok alone, the star is known for his viral videos interviewing celebrities, sharing hot takes, and recapping big moments in pop culture.
Beyond his popular clips, the influencer is also known for showing plenty of body in a handful of thirst traps on social media. As spring quickly approaches, Levanti is ready to slap on a Speedo and pose for the camera!
"That Equinox membership, girl! I work really hard at it. I think I learned a lot about myself and how I think of my body, especially when I came out. There's a stigma to look a certain way or feel a certain way. If I like how I look, that's the most important thing," Levanti tells PRIDE.
While walking the red carpet at the 2026 Grammy Awards, Levanti shared that he's ready to leave any insecurities or doubts about his own sexiness in the past.
"A lot of people worry about the judgement, but who cares? Who gives a s**t? It's a Speedo summer! I wore one in Puerto Vallarta for the first time and I really liked how it hugged my body. I'm obsessed with this!"
Body dysmorphia is very prevalent in the LGBTQ+ community, but Levanti is encouraging everyone to express themselves however they'd like. Life is too short, after all!
"Dare I say, if you have cake, let it fly! You'll have to tune into the Instagram for that. I'm declaring it Speedo summer! It was brat summer and now it's Speedo summer. Wear your Speedos or don't! Wear nothing!"
Fans can follow Louis Levanti on Instagram here. To see the full interview from the red carpet at the 2026 Grammy Awards, check out the video at the top of the page.