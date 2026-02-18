David Archuleta strips down & bares all in vulnerable new memoir

David Archuleta is ready to pull back the curtain.

The handsome singer won over the hearts of fans around the world when he came in runner-up position on season seven of American Idol. Since then, the star has shed more layers after he came out as queer in 2021.

Now, Archuleta is releasing his most vulnerable project to date in his emotional and raw new memoir DEVOUT. The book dives into his complex life as he's navigated his identity, complicated relationships in his personal life, and his brave decision to walk away from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"My goal is for people to stop judging and discriminating against people who are different, just because they are not like the majority. It can be hard to start over, but it can be done, and you will thrive," Archuleta tells PRIDE.

Fans will now understand just how difficult it was for the singer to come out despite his unshakeable commitment to his faith. Plus, Archuleta reveals shocking personal details about his toxic dynamic with his own family throughout his entire life.

"My hope is that people can read it and feel encouraged to make the transitions that they need to. I was taught certain beliefs that weren't true, not just in religion, but also in family dynamics. I had to acknowledge that my family wasn't the safest environment for me."

As Archuleta became a household name and started exploring his queerness, his relationship with his parents became very strained due to the pressures of fame and religious ideologies. Eventually, the heartthrob had to take matters into his own hands and start living life on his own terms.

"I had to set boundaries and that was really hard for me to do. My mission leader said, 'If you let your dad back in, he will destroy your life and all of the progress you've made will go to complete waste.' After ten years of having space and boundaries with him, we respect each other again. Hopefully, [the book] will be encouraging and inspiring for people, whether it's their queer journey or simply taking their life back, straight or gay."

DEVOUT is available everywhere now. To see the full interview with David Archuleta, check out the video at the top of the page.