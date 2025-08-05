British Vogue has deemed the pixie mullet the haircut of 2025. And whether you like the style or not, it's certainly been popping up all over the place, offering a sort of genderless option for all sorts of folks.
It's not the only genderless style that's made waves over the years. People of all persuasions have been rocking hairstyles that blur the gender lines for ages. And let's be honest, sapphics have long had a thing for this look. So, without further ado, here are some of our fave celeb styles that fit the bill.
Katherine Langford
Hello, pixie mullet!
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh is seen attending the ELLE Style Awards at Old Sessions House 2023 on September 05, 2023 in London, England.
Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images
Pugh was killing it with a variety of shorter hairstyles during this era.
Halsey and Avan Jogia
Halsey and Avan Jogia attend the basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 5, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Halsey's no stranger to gender neutral hairstyles, and she and Jogia both always look stylish as hell no matter what they go with.
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld
Need we say more?
Rihanna
Rihanna attends the Opening Ceremony Spring 2014 Collection After Party at Super Pier 25 on September 8, 2013 in New York City.
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Rihanna was doing a pixie mullet before it was cool. Because she's Rihanna.
Kate Moennig
Launch of "L Eau de Parfum" Inspired by Showtime's "The L Word"
Mark Sullivan/WireImage
We can't even mention gender neutral hairstyles without bringing up Moennig.
Greta Lee
Greta Lee at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City.
Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images
Lee glammed this look up for the Met Gala and she did it well.
Naomi Scott
Naomi Scott at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in in Elmont, New York.
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
Who wouldn't want to run their fingers through that mop?
Louisa Jacobson
Juliana Canfield, Louisa Jacobson at Thom Browne Madison Ave Opening Party at Thom Browne Madison Ave Store on July 16, 2025 in New York.
Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images
There isn't enough water in the world to quench the thirst caused by The Gilded Age star, Louisa Jacobson's, pixie mullet.