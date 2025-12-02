Here are the top gay adult entertainers in 2025, according to Squirt

It's that time of year!
Popular gay cruising app Squirt is giving fans the naughty data that made 2025 stand out.
Beyond adult films and entertainers that ruled the year, Squirt Unloaded also reveals the most popular sex positions, cruising destinations, and pop culture moments that had the gays gagging.
The top five gay adult performers according to Squirt may not come as a total surprise for avid watchers, but check out the steamy results below. Don't forget to look at the full data by visiting Squirt Unloaded's official website here.
5. Tyler Wu
Tyler Wu is one of the most popular models worldwide, so it's no surprise that he's in the top 5.
4. Diego Barros
Diego Barros is another international star who's racked up millions of views online.
3. Boomer Banks
Boomer Banks made history earlier this year at the GayVN Awards for earning a spot in the Hall of Fame, so he rightfully cracked the top 5.
2. Matthew Ellis
Matthew Ellis is the hunk from Australia that fans have grown to love over the years.
1. Joey Mills
Joey Mills is one of the most recognizable faces in the industry and he's still coming in at the top spot.