Brandon Sklenar is dripping wet in sexy new photoshoot that's driving the gays wild

The sexy actor's shirtless pics are making fans feral.

Brandon Sklenar

Brandon Sklenar

Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerDecember 05 2025 / 12:31 PM
Actor Brandon Sklenar has been giving fans smoldering looks and endless sex appeal on shows like Yellowstone prequel 1923, but now he’s serving up the ultimate thirst trap.

Fans have been watching him act his pants off for years, but now they’re seeing a whole new — and very shirtless — side of the 35-year-old hunk.

Sklenar posed for photos for Flaunt magazine and he was definitely flaunting his goods. The photoshoot shows Sklenar shirtless and showcasing his endless abs, in a soaking wet tank top, and taking a dip at the beach.

The internet quickly went feral over the hot photos, so check out the highlights below!

