Grindr names Bad Bunny as the best bulge of 2025

On November 28, Williams hard launched her new girlfriend, Sway McKinney, with a series of adorable photos of the happy couple on Instagram to celebrate McKinney’s birthday.

Williams seems happy in her new sapphic relationship, but what do we know about Sway McKinney?





Who is Sway McKinney? See on Instagram Patrice "Sway" McKinney is a master barber who started her career as a full-time barber and hair stylist back in 2012, before getting tired of being on her feet all day and becoming an entrepreneur. McKinney started her own salon suite business and opened four Encore Salon Suites locations across Atlanta, Georgia. Now, she also has a mentorship program where she helps other people open their own salon suite businesses.

How did Porsha Williams announce she was dating Sway? See on Instagram On Friday, Nov. 28, Williams posted a birthday message to McKinney on Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos of the happy couple. “The Happiest Birthday @sway_thepro,” she wrote. She continued: ”Hope this year continues to bring you everything you want and more!" And added, ”Can’t wait to act up saturday!” The Instagram post included photos of Williams standing in front of glitzy Christmas trees with McKinney standing behind her with her arms around her waist, a photo of the two women pressing their cheeks together with Williams making a kissy face, video footage of the couple dancing together, and a pic of McKinney grabbing Williams' butt while kissing her on the cheek. McKinney also shared video footage from her birthday celebration, which included shots of her dancing with Williams.

Has the cast of 'RHOA' met Sway McKinney? At this year's BravoCon, Williams said that most of her fellow castmates on the Real Housewives of Atlanta have already met McKinney. “Actually, it was almost the whole group at the same time,” she said, per Essence . “I had already gone out on a date with my female friend. It was not really a date it was just me, her, my sister hanging out. And then when the premiere came, I said, maybe I should just text her and ask her if she wants to come with me.’” Williams said that she introduced her new girlfriend to cast members Phaedra Parks and Angela Oakley, among others. Fans also spotted McKinney when filming of season 17 of RHOA was happening at Drew Sidora’s movie premiere earlier this year.