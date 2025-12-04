Skip to content
Grindr names Bad Bunny as the best bulge of 2025

The popular gay hookup app is reminding everyone of Bunny's steamy Calvin Klein ad.

Bad Bunny at the Columbia Pictures "Caught Stealing" New York Premiere.

Bad Bunny at the Columbia Pictures Caught Stealing New York Premiere.

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images
December 04 2025
Grindr Unwrapped is here!

Annually, thousands of members on the popular gay hookup app vote for their favorite moments in pop culture that defined the year. Sponsored by Woodwork, Grindr had users vote for their favorite bulge of 2025 and Bad Bunny took the cake!

Other accolades featured on this year's list include "Hottest Man of the Year" going to Jonathan Bailey and "Porn Star of the Year" going to Joey Mills, who similarly topped the year-end list for Squirt in 2025 as well.

Need a refresher on the viral Bad Bunny pics that had the internet in a frenzy? Check out the steamy photos below and don't forget to check out all of the insights on Grindr Unwrapped here.

