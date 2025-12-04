Grindr names Bad Bunny as the best bulge of 2025

Grindr Unwrapped is here!
Annually, thousands of members on the popular gay hookup app vote for their favorite moments in pop culture that defined the year. Sponsored by Woodwork, Grindr had users vote for their favorite bulge of 2025 and Bad Bunny took the cake!
Other accolades featured on this year's list include "Hottest Man of the Year" going to Jonathan Bailey and "Porn Star of the Year" going to Joey Mills, who similarly topped the year-end list for Squirt in 2025 as well.
Need a refresher on the viral Bad Bunny pics that had the internet in a frenzy? Check out the steamy photos below and don't forget to check out all of the insights on Grindr Unwrapped here.