French figure skater Kévin Aymoz is proving that he’s a total smoke show both on and off the ice.

The out-and-proud Olympian has already placed 4th in the men’s short program segment for France in the team event and 7th in men’s singles. Next up, he’s headed to compete in the free skate competition on Friday.

Whether he medals or not, he’s already earned gold in our hearts — both for his incredible talent on the rink and for representing queer folks loudly and proudly on the world stage. Aymoz was one of six French athletes who took part in a Pride Month documentary called We Need to Talk, in which he first came out publicly to the world. Since coming out, the figure skater has said that being publicly out has been liberating.

“As I said to the directors, when I first came out, I put a bandage on a wound. But now, with this documentary, talking about it publicly and freeing myself gave me the opportunity to remove that bandage and to let that wound breathe. And there’s no wound anymore. It was over. It made me feel good,” he said.