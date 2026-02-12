Skip to content
13 sexy pics of gay Olympian Kévin Aymoz that prove this figure skater is smoking hot

We're just looking on, respectfully.

Kevin Aymoz of France poses with the gold medal after winning the Men's program of the ISU Grand Prix Of Figure Skating Skate America at Herb Brooks Arena on November 15, 2025 in Lake Placid, New York.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Rachel Shatto
February 12 2026
Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member, is a Rotten Tomatoes-certified critic, and she podcasts regularly about horror on The More Deadly Podcast and Bloody Good Horror. She can't live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

French figure skater Kévin Aymoz is proving that he’s a total smoke show both on and off the ice.

The out-and-proud Olympian has already placed 4th in the men’s short program segment for France in the team event and 7th in men’s singles. Next up, he’s headed to compete in the free skate competition on Friday.

Whether he medals or not, he’s already earned gold in our hearts — both for his incredible talent on the rink and for representing queer folks loudly and proudly on the world stage. Aymoz was one of six French athletes who took part in a Pride Month documentary called We Need to Talk, in which he first came out publicly to the world. Since coming out, the figure skater has said that being publicly out has been liberating.

“As I said to the directors, when I first came out, I put a bandage on a wound. But now, with this documentary, talking about it publicly and freeing myself gave me the opportunity to remove that bandage and to let that wound breathe. And there’s no wound anymore. It was over. It made me feel good,” he said.

If, like us, you’re rooting for everyone gay, then be sure to tune in on Friday — and follow him on Instagram at @kevin_aymoz

