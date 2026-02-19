Skip to content
​Pansexual figure skater Amber Glenn's rollercoaster Olympic debut made us proud

Glenn made history and did her and her community proud!

​ Amber Glenn

Amber Glenn of Team United States reacts after competing in Women's Single Skating - Free Skating on day thirteen of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 19, 2026.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerFebruary 19 2026 / 4:36 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
See Full Bio

Pansexual figure skater Amber Glenn has had a rollercoaster first Olympics.

After becoming the first openly LGBTQ+ woman to score a spot on the U.S. figure skating team, she made a splash at the Winter Games by winning a gold medal as part of the team event, before dropping from the top of the podium to 13th place after a particularly disastrous short program performance.

But the queer community should still be proud of Glenn, who picked herself up, dusted herself off, and went on to soar to a season’s best score of 147.52 in the free skate on Feb. 19.

She may not be picking up a singles medal at the Milano Cortina Olympics, but Glenn opened her free skate with a flawless triple Axel, and although she made a mistake at the end of her performance, she was clearly proud of her accomplishments and gave her signature fist pump at center ice.

While on the kiss-and-cry couch awaiting her scores, Glenn could be heard saying, "I’m at the Olympics. I didn’t fall. I didn’t fall at the Olympics.”

After redeeming herself with her free skate, Glenn told NBC that she was proud of herself. “I told myself enjoy it, and I had my moment in my spiral,” she said. "I told myself, 'You just skated, stayed on your feet at the Olympics.’ I am proud that I was able to have that moment.”

Glenn, who at 26 years old made her Olympic debut, said she was fighting for the little girl she used to be.

“That six-year-old girl that never thought I’d ever be here, so I just told myself to go out there, do your job," Glenn said. "I was working toward being able to have that moment [step] sequence, that was my reward.”

