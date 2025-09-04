Skip to content
Jacob Elordi goes viral for his sexy new muscles & gays are in awe

The handsome actor's sexy transformation has everyone talking.

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishSeptember 04 2025 / 4:22 PM
Jacob Elordi has hit the gym!

The beloved actor is teaming up with Margot Robbie in Emerald Fennell's upcoming film Wuthering Heights and Elordi has gone through quite the transformation for the role.

Fans will recall that Elordi recently worked with Fennell in the controversial film Saltburn, so it's very possible that there will be more jaw-dropping moments in the movie slated to release on February 13, 2026.

Until then, check out the sexy pics of Elordi from the steamy trailer that have fans everywhere going wild.

