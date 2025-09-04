Jacob Elordi goes viral for his sexy new muscles & gays are in awe

"I like to sometimes separate the artist from the art, I think that's important to do," he told Variety. "It's unfortunate, what's happened. I certainly don't agree with what she's talking about. But it's just sad, it's very sad."

Rowling has become known for lashing out at her detractors online, and she certainly didn't pass up the opportunity to do that here. By Monday, she had posted a lengthy ramble on X, trying to reframe the conversation in the same way she always does, by insisting she's just fighting for women's rights, while largely ignoring the fact that her crusade is rooted in keeping trans women out.

Of course, her true colors showed through perfectly by the end. Let's take a look at her points.

As another man who once worked with me declares himself saddened by my beliefs on gender and sex, I thought it might be useful to compile a list for handy reference. Which of the following do you imagine makes actors and directors who aren’t involved with the HBO reboot of Harry Potter so miserable?



Is it my belief that women and girls should have their own public changing rooms and bathrooms?



No, it's that you don't think trans women are women.

That women should retain female-only rape crisis centres?

No, it's that you don't think trans women are women.

That men don’t belong in women’s sport?

No, it's that you don't think trans women are women.

That female prisoners shouldn’t be incarcerated with violent men and male sex offenders?

No, it's that you don't think trans women are women.

That women should remain a protected class in law, because they have sex-specific needs and issues?

No, it's that you don't think trans women are women.

That language should reflect reality rather than ideological jargon, especially in a medical context?

Actually, do you think that, J.K.? Because a lot of us remember when you made fun of the terminology "people who menstruate," despite it being a much clearer way of reflecting reality in a medical context—one that's inclusive not only of trans men, but of intersex people, and takes care to exclude women who, y'know, don't menstruate. But you sure went with "ideological jargon" over reality there, didn't you?

That women shouldn’t be harassed, persecuted or fired for refusing to pretend humans can change sex?

Trans rights supporters understand the difference between sex and gender, actually.

That women should not be threatened with violence and rape when they assert their rights?

Nope, it's still that you don't think trans women are women.

That freedom of speech and belief are essential to a pluralistic democratic society?

You can believe whatever you want, but using your platform to encourage harassment against trans people because of those beliefs kind of sucks, dude.

That troubled minors, especially those who are gay, autistic and trauma-experienced, should be given mental health support instead of irreversible surgeries and drug treatments on non-existent evidence of benefit?

Maybe it's the whole peddling misinformation and deeply flawed studies bit.

That gay people shouldn’t be pressured to include the opposite sex in their dating pools, nor should they be smeared as ‘genital fetishists’ when they don’t?

There's a difference between not wanting to date someone and wanting to completely invalidate them and strip them of their rights. But sure, let's keep getting way off topic here.

That cross-dressing heterosexual male fetishists aren’t actually oppressed, but having the time of their lives piggybacking off gender identity ideology?

Womp, there it is.

That said ideology, and the privileged, blinkered fools pushing it because they suffer zero consequences themselves, have done more damage to the political left’s credibility than Trump and Farage could have achieved in a century?

Incredible. Now we've got the triple whammy of alleging that trans people and trans rights supporters are a "privileged" class (billionaire says what?), that trans people—who have the courage to stand up against society and expectations and relentless waves of hate every single day—suffer "zero consequences" for their authenticity," and that begging for people to be called by their preferred pronouns is somehow more damaging to the world than political leaders who represent racism, Nazis, and the potential rise of fascism.

Let me have your thoughts.

Go eat mold, J.K.