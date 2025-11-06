But according to Diplo, the pop star and former Canadian Prime Minister may share more of a connection than they realized.

The revealing exchange began with Diplo talking about Montreal, Canada, being a “horny” place. Host Nayeema Raza agreed, adding that the country’s new prime minister, Mark Carney, is hot.

The conversation took a turn when Diplo said, “Now Katy Perry is dating Justin Trudeau. Pretty fire.” He then added that he dated Perry — before casually dropping, “Oh, I did date Trudeau too.”

“That was a weird one though,” he continued, explaining, “Because I'm just not into politicians.”

The question is: did he actually mean it, or was he just kidding? While it’s unclear in the clip whether the DJ was joking, in the YouTube comments for the episode, the show’s official account clarified that it was all in fun, writing, “lol!! no that part was a joke.”

Folks on social media, however, disagree — and many are all in on Diplo’s claims being true.