Jennifer Beals makes surprise appearance at Reneé Rapp concert & sapphics are freaking out

Jennifer Beals; Reneé Rapp

Jennifer Beals arrives for the Entertainment Weekly Pre Emmy Party on September 15, 2017 in West Hollywood, CA; Reneé Rapp performs during All Things Go Music Festival at Budweiser Stage on October 04, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

DFree/Shutterstock; Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images
Rachel Kiley
Rachel Kiley October 20 2025 / 2:35 PM
Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

See Full Bio

The lesbian freakout was real when Jennifer Beals recently made a surprise appearance at a Reneé Rapp concert in the most iconic way.

Rapp is currently on tour for her latest album, Bite Me. One of the songs she performs from it at her shows is a track called "At Least I'm Hot," which features a call-and-return segment with her girlfriend, Towa Bird.

While Bird herself has been on hand in the past to perform that moment, at a recent show, fans were in for an unexpected treat when the camera revealed Beals at the front of the audience, microphone in hand, tackling the part.

Rapp has been admirably persistent about paying tribute to The L Word and the impact it had on pop culture in the past. During her 2024 Coachella set, the "Not My Fault" singer was actually introduced by the three series regulars from both the OG show and Generation Q (Beals, Leisha Hailey, and Kate Moennig) along with creator Ilene Chaiken.

Fans have been totally invested in her relationship with the show (and specifically with Beals) ever since. So to have them team up for this iconic little Bite Me Tour moment was an absolutely delightful surprise.

"no bc this was insane i literally screamed BETTE PORTER FROM THE L WOLRD!!!!"

"love how renée is obsessed with the L word and always giving the cast their flowers like she knows they raised an entire generation of lesbians"

"Everybody say thank you Renee Rapp for giving us these memorable moments with Jennifer Beals"

They also did a version of it for TikTok, because of course they did:

Thank you, Reneé Rapp!

