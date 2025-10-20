Jennifer Beals makes surprise appearance at Reneé Rapp concert & sapphics are freaking out

The lesbian freakout was real when Jennifer Beals recently made a surprise appearance at a Reneé Rapp concert in the most iconic way.
Rapp is currently on tour for her latest album, Bite Me. One of the songs she performs from it at her shows is a track called "At Least I'm Hot," which features a call-and-return segment with her girlfriend, Towa Bird.
While Bird herself has been on hand in the past to perform that moment, at a recent show, fans were in for an unexpected treat when the camera revealed Beals at the front of the audience, microphone in hand, tackling the part.
Rapp has been admirably persistent about paying tribute to The L Word and the impact it had on pop culture in the past. During her 2024 Coachella set, the "Not My Fault" singer was actually introduced by the three series regulars from both the OG show and Generation Q (Beals, Leisha Hailey, and Kate Moennig) along with creator Ilene Chaiken.
Fans have been totally invested in her relationship with the show (and specifically with Beals) ever since. So to have them team up for this iconic little Bite Me Tour moment was an absolutely delightful surprise.
"love how renée is obsessed with the L word and always giving the cast their flowers like she knows they raised an entire generation of lesbians"
"Everybody say thank you Renee Rapp for giving us these memorable moments with Jennifer Beals"
They also did a version of it for TikTok, because of course they did: