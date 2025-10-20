Jennifer Beals makes surprise appearance at Reneé Rapp concert & sapphics are freaking out

While everyday Americans are on the front lines of protests all across the country, celebrities have also been sharing posts to their millions of social media followers, during acceptance speeches, or in front of thousands of fans at concerts, and LGBTQ+ celebrities have been some of the most vocal. So here the queer celebs are making their voices heard and saying loudly and proudly, “Fuck ICE.”

Chappell Roan @daelmontalva CHAPPEL ROAN SAYS "FUCK ICE" #chappellroan #rosebowl #concerts #fypシ #ice While speaking to her audience on Friday, October 10 at the Pasadena Rose Bowl, Roan took time to speak out against ICE and didn’t mince words about it. She started her speech by talking about Los Angeles, calling it “the city that took care of me.” “And it’s only my duty to take care of it,” she continued. “Fuck ICE forever,” Roan added, to raucous applause. After shaking her head and looking generally upset by it, she repeated: “Fuck ICE.”

Doechii When sapphic rapper Doechii took the stage at the 2025 BET Awards on June 9, she used her acceptance speech to talk openly about President Donald Trump and the ICE raids. and her desire to use her fame to speak up for marginalized communities. "As much as I am honored by this award, I do want to address what's happening right now outside of the building," Doechii said. "There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order. Trump is using military forces to stop a protest.” In her acceptance speech for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, she also said she wants to use her fame to speak up for marginalized communities. “People are being swept up and torn from their families,” Doechii continued. "I feel it's my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people, for Black people, for Latino people, for trans people, for the people in Gaza." She ended her speech saying that communities need to come together against hate.

Kehlani Singer-songwriter Kehlani has used her social media presence to fight for human rights repeatedly, including when she spoke out about people calling the the anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles “riots.” ”Stop calling what's happening as L.A. RIOTS. It's RESISTANCE,” she wrote, adding, "Long live the resistance.”

Omar Apollo See on Instagram Singer and actor Omar Apollo took to Instagram during the ICE raids in Los Angeles in June to talk openly about his har working immigrant family before calling Trump and ICE “evil.” “I would be nothing without my parents, the best parts of me are them,” he wrote in all-caps, calling Trump and ICE “evil” and urging his fans to join him in speaking out about the issue. “Trump is evil. ICE is evil,” he wrote in the caption of the post. “I’m furious and devastated with what is happening and am encouraging everyone who follows me to spread awareness about what is happening with the families and children that helped shape America."

Reneé Rapp See on Instagram Singer Reneé Rapp has spoken out multiple times about ICE and the Trump administration. She wrote on Instagram back during the June ICE raids in Los Angeles, “Fuck ice fuck this administration fuck all of y’all who are complicit in ensuring that this happened this is a fucking disgrace.” She spoke out again on October 13, but this time it was from the stage of her concert in Portland, Oregon. And the “Not My Fault” singer didn’t hold back. “You’re a wonderful, wonderful city,” she said. “And it just happens that we’re here at the same time some people who shouldn’t fucking be here are. So let’s get a couple things abundantly fucking clear. Fuck ICE. Fuck this administration. And Fuck Trump.”

Rebecca Black See on Instagram Singer Rebecca Black used her Instagram stories to share her support for the standing up against the ICE raids in Los Angeles in back in June. “I [heart] LA," her post read. "FUCK ICE. FUCK ALL OF YOU GI JOE LOSERS IF YOU ARE INTO THIS FASCIST SHIT YOU ARE SMALL AND WEAK AND WILL LOSE."

Sophia Bush See on Instagram One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush had LA mayor Karen Bass on her Work in Progress podcast in June to talk about the ICE raids what could be done about it. Bush also posted about the episode on Instagram, writing, “We love our neighbors, many of them immigrants,” and calling Trump’s presidency an “authoritarian regime.”