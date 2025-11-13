Did Reneé Rapp just get engaged? Here's why her sapphic fans think so

Did Reneé Rapp just cheekily announce her engagement? Sapphic fans seem to think so!
The “Not My Fault” singer posted a video to TikTok on Nov. 11 where she showed off the massive rock on her fingers and lesbians immediately started theorizing.
With the song “Playground Love” by AIR playing, the video shows Rapp flashing her middle finger at the camera. This fun moment probably wouldn’t have gone viral except for the eagle-eyed fans who spotted what looked like an engagement ring on her left hand.
Social media was instantly filled with people wondering if her girlfriend, musician Towa Bird, had popped the question.
Rapp getting engaged wouldn’t be totally out of the question, considering she hard-launched her relationship with Bird at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in 2024 and then told Cosmopolitan that she wants to marry Bird eventually.
But did her girlfriend actually get on one knee?
Fans are convinced, but according to TMZ, while the ring is on the traditional ring finger, it’s one that Rapp frequently wears and isn’t an actual engagement ring.
Sapphics might be disappointed now, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see the hot pop star couple walking down the aisle sometime in the future!
PRIDE reached out to Rapp's representatives but did not receive a response by the time of publication.