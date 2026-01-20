Drag queen’s hilarious wild-eyed Erika Kirk parody goes viral, raises cash to fight MAGA

Luckily, we’re getting more and more cute, fun, and lighthearted gay rom-coms every year, which means there are more opportunities to add new ones into the rotation.

These gay rom-coms will have you laughing, shedding heartfelt tears, and cause even your Grinch-sized heart to grow three sizes today.

Fire Island (2022) Fire Island Hulu If you love a film with a big cast of fun characters then Fire Island is for you. Starring Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, Tomás Matos, Torian Miller, James Scully, Conrad Ricamora, and Margaret Cho, this film follows a group of friends all sharing a house when they go to Fire Island. Inspired by Pride and Prejudice, Fire Island is equal parts hilarious and sweet.

Single All the Way (2021) Single All the Way Netflix Ok, so we’re way past Christmas at this point, but Single All the Way is so fun and adorable, it’s worth a watch year-round. The film leans into the classic fake dating trope with Peter (Michael Urie) convincing his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to pose as his boyfriend to placate his family. Add in Kathy Najimy and Jennifer Coolidge, and you’re guaranteed to have a great time even if you put the Christmas tree away weeks ago. Where to watch: Netflix

Big Eden (2000) Big Eden Chaiken Films When Henry (Arye Gross) returns home to his small town to care for his father, he gets to know the quirky townspeople and eventually falls for shy Native American general store owner Pike (Eric Schweig), in this heartwarming rom-com. Big Eden takes place in a homophobia-free version of Montana in the year 2000, and while yes, it’s unrealistic, sometimes you need a feel-good movie devoid of true realism that allows you to soak up the queer joy. It even features the classic rom-com run through the airport scene, so how can you go wrong? Where to watch: Tubi and Hulu

Love, Simon (2018) Love, Simon 20th Century Studios About a high schooler (Nick Robinson) on a quest to find love who starts an anonymous relationship with another closeted classmate, Love, Simon is not only a cute coming of age story, but a sweet rom-com too. And if you’re looking for more after the credits roll, there is a spin-off TV show called Love, Victor you can watch to satisfy your craving for more young puppy love. Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime

Red, White & Royal Blue (2023) Red, White & Royal Blue Amazon Prime There is a reason why Red, White & Royal Blue was the No. 1 movie worldwide on Prime Video the weekend it was released. The film is based on the novel by Casey McQuinson and follows the enemies-turned-lovers story of Alex ( Taylor Zakhar Perez ), son of America’s first female president (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry ( Nicholas Galitzine ). The young puppy love between the two leads will melt even the most hardened hearts out there. And if you end up loving it, the sequel Red, White & Royal Wedding is due sometime in 2027. Where to watch: Prime Video

The Broken Hearts Club (2000) The Broken Hearts Club Sony Pictures The Broken Hearts Club follows a group of gay friends in West Hollywood who play on a softball team together, and is based on out gay director Greg Berlanti’s own circle of friends and a romantic relationship he once experienced. This delightful Y2K rom-com is all about found family and has a stacked cast that includes Timothy Olyphant, Zach Braff, Andrew Keegan, Billy Porter, John Mahoney, and Ben Weber. And, once again, you can’t go wrong when Jennifer Coolidge shows up on your screen! Where to watch: Roku

The Thing About Harry (2020) The Thing About Harry Freeform Much like When Harry Met Sally, The Thing About Harry is one of those rom-coms that is infinitely rewatchable. This adorable gay love story follows all the best rom-com tropes and is about a young gay man who is forced to share a car ride with his former high school enemy, who he finds out has come out, opening the door for a potential romance to blossom. Where to watch: Freeform

The Wedding Banquet (2025) The Wedding Banquet ShivHans Pictures This remake manages to modernize a classic without losing the charm that made people fall in love with the original. Starring Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone, and Kelly Marie Tran, The Wedding Banquet is a madcap comedy about a gay man whose boyfriend convinces a female friend to enter a sham marriage so he can keep his visa in exchange for paying for her IVF treatments. Where to watch: Paramount+