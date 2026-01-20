Drag queen’s hilarious wild-eyed Erika Kirk parody goes viral, raises cash to fight MAGA

One intrepid drag queen is attempting to change the world by impersonating Republicans.
Drag performer Lauren Banall released two TikTok videos over the weekend where her campy yet somehow still spot-on impersonations of Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, garnered more than 7 million views combined.
Dressed in a red blazer, intense black eye makeup, and icy blue contacts, the LA-based drag queen lip-syncs to two different audio clips of Kirk and is now parlaying her newfound vitality into a fundraiser for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
In her first video, which already has 4.5 million views at the time of publication, Banall is seen lip-syncing to Erika Kirk reciting the well-known bible verse Luke 23:34 that includes the line, “forgive them for they know not what they do,” at the memorial service for her husband, far-right Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.
Banall played on the comedy of Erika Kirk’s intense eyes and her getting the verse wrong by saying, “forgive them, for they not know what they do” before she started dancing and lip-synching to Cascada’s “Evacuate The Dancefloor.”
The second viral clip shows Banall lip-syncing to audio of Erika Kirk’s interview with CBS News’ Bari Weiss, where she told people like Candace Owens to “stop” making up conspiracy theories about her husband’s death. Banall turns the clip into a funny moment by using horror movie-style music and turning her head toward the camera with a bug-eyed stare.
After the videos went viral, Banall made a third video where she introduced herself as Erika Qwerk before thanking people for the response to her videos, and encouraging people to donate to her GoFundMe for the ACLU “so we can fight this administration in the courts and win.”
PRIDE reached out to Lauren Banall for comment, but did not immediately hear back.