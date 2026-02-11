Actor James Van Der Beek has died at age 48

The Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato are sparking rumors of a return to the Camp Rock franchise!

Lovato made a surprise appearance at the JoBros concert in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday. And they made fans' dreams come true when the former Disney Channel stars used that as an opportunity to perform some fan favorite tunes from Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Camp Rock was a beloved set of DCOMs (that's Disney Channel Original Movie for those not in the know) for 2000s kids about teens who attend a music camp. Lovato played Mitchie, a talented singer who works in the camp kitchen, while the Jonas Brothers played members of the band Connect Three. Notably, Joe Jonas played Lovato's love interest, which ended up as a parallel to their real lives, as the two briefly dated.



Lovato previously admitted to having lost touch with her former Disney co-stars over the years, but rumors have been swirling over the course of 2025 that Camp Rock 3 might finally come to fruition over 15 years after the last installment. There was an uptick over the weekend when it was reported that Lovato had followed Nick Jonas back on Instagram.

Lovato had previously unfollowed Nick in 2018, and it was never entirely clear what had happened between them, although the divide certainly didn't sit well with fans. Although we're still not writing off the possibility of Camp Rock 3 bringing four of our fave former Disney Channel stars back to camp, the online reunion seems much more likely to have been related to Lovato's big surprise joining the Jonas Brothers on stage to kick off their 20th anniversary tour. They performed both "This Is Me" and "Wouldn't Change a Thing" from the Camp Rock franchise, sending fans into an absolute frenzy.

"IM NEVER SHUTTING UP ABOUT THIS MY SOUL LEFT MY LITERAL BODY THE JONAS BROTHERS REALLY BROUGHT OUT DEMI LOVATO IN THE YEAR 2025"

"2000s kids just fell to their knees with this performance of “wouldn’t change a thing” by demi lovato and the jonas brothers"

"Me watching every clip of jonas brothers and demi lovato singing camp rock songs in the big year of 2025 from my couch"

"Demi Lovato effortlessly out singing Joe Jonas… some things never change" Both Joe Jonas and Lovato also posted cute little clips about the performance on their respective Instagrams.