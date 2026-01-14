Skip to content
Transphobes who want to 'save women's sports' humiliated with one simple question

These anti-trans activists have no idea what hit them!

Coach Jackie with anti-trans protestors outside of the Supreme Court

Coach Jackie with anti-trans protestors outside of the Supreme Court.

Footage stills via TikTok @jcubedhax
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-Rucker January 14 2026 / 2:34 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
Sports TikTok star Coach Jackie is busy skewering anti-trans protestors by pointing out their blatant hypocrisy.

Coach Jackie, who focuses her TikTok channel on women’s sports and queer athletes, embarrassed a group of transphobic people protesting outside of the Supreme Court, which was hearing oral arguments in two cases about the future of transgender women and girls’ participation in school sports.

Alongside political TikToker Allie O’Brien, Coach Jackie interviewed the protesters who were holding up signs that read, “Protect women’s sports,” “Save women’s sports,” “No men in women’s sports,” and “Stop transing gay kids.”

In the now viral video, Coach Jackie posed a challenge that should have been easy for people who claim they want to “protect” women’s sports: “Name five current professional athletes in women’s sports.”

@jcubedhax

They know nothing about women’s sports except for the fact that it needs to be saved #womenssports #transrights #lgbt @Allie O’Brien

But all of the protestors struggled to name any at all. One person answered with, “The Williams sisters who play tennis,” before Coach Jackie pointed out that Serena Williams is retired.

Multiple protestors admitted they don’t watch women’s sports, and one person brought up Riley Gaines, despite her not being a professional athlete. Gaines was the University of Kentucky swimmer who tied for fifth place with a trans woman and has since built a career out of talking about her experience.

Coach Jackie’s challenge highlights the fact that these protestors don’t actually care about women in sports, they are just using it as an excuse to promote their anti-trans views.

