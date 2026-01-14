Transphobes who want to 'save women's sports' humiliated with one simple question

Sports TikTok star Coach Jackie is busy skewering anti-trans protestors by pointing out their blatant hypocrisy.

Coach Jackie, who focuses her TikTok channel on women’s sports and queer athletes, embarrassed a group of transphobic people protesting outside of the Supreme Court, which was hearing oral arguments in two cases about the future of transgender women and girls’ participation in school sports.

Alongside political TikToker Allie O’Brien, Coach Jackie interviewed the protesters who were holding up signs that read, “Protect women’s sports,” “Save women’s sports,” “No men in women’s sports,” and “Stop transing gay kids.”

In the now viral video, Coach Jackie posed a challenge that should have been easy for people who claim they want to “protect” women’s sports: “Name five current professional athletes in women’s sports.”