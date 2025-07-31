Tessa Testicle's sexy beach thirst trap will have you soaked

Recurring judges Tenderoni and Gottmik — alongside guest judge Cole Escola and an exciting addition of Lisa Rinna into the episode — the seven eliminated kings of the season returned to watch this endgame play out. The audience, consisting of Alexander the Great, Big D, Buck Wylde, Charles Galin King, King Perka Sexxx, Pressure K, and Tuna Melt, made things even more thrilling for fans of the show.

During this final challenge, Henlo Bullfrog delivered an on-brand narrative performance, Dick Von Dyke gave the judges a good laugh with his comedy set, and King Molasses brought out the tricks and the stunts for a performance that had the fans gagging.

All three finalists were surprising in their own way. Nonetheless, a top 2 had to be chosen, and Henlo was announced as this season's third-place competitor.

Henlo Bullfrog on the King of Drag finale. Revry "It is never too late to become who you want to be and go beyond your wildest dreams," Henlo said, straight to the camera, before exiting the stage. "I know I have." Cue the tears. How can you not get emotional hearing that? Henlo continued, "Also, dad, I brought your art and music to the world. Everybody's gotten to hear your voice. Everything I am, it's because of you. And I know I've made you proud, so thank you for everything." We stan Henlo! Dick Von Dyke and King Molasses moved forward in the competition, and Murray Hill announced that they'd compete in a lip sync battle to the official theme song of the series.

Dick Von Dyke and King Molasses before lip syncing for the crown at the grand finale of King of Drag season 1. Revry The lip sync is absolutely phenomenal. Both kings showcase their styles of drag and performance, and it's honestly just a lot of fun to watch both Dick Von Dyke and King Molasses doing their best while also both feeling confident and worthy of taking home the crown. When the lip sync ends, the judges and the other competitors are on their feet. (And so are we, but from home!) It's announced that the time has come for them to crown the first-ever King of Drag, and it feels fitting for Tenderoni to walk into the stage and hand it over to Murray Hill for Mr. Showbiz to declare the season 1 champion. And the first winner of King of Drag is…