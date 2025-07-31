 
Tessa Testicle's sexy beach thirst trap will have you soaked

The RuPaul's Drag Race alum is showing off his new physique in a tight Speedo.

Hannes P Albert/Picture Alliance via Getty Images
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishJuly 31 2025 / 5:58 PM
From twink to muscle hunk!

Tessa Testicle won over the hearts of RuPaul's Drag Race fans after competing on the inaugural seasons of Drag Race Germany and Global All Stars.

Soon after competing on hit show, the gorgeous queen started posting more steamy photos online showing off his impressive gym progress.

The sexy star is now promoting his recently launched OnlyFans quite heavily by uploading plenty of spicy thirst traps that fans can't get enough of online. Check out the alluring content and some hilarious reactions below!

