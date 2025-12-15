Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

15 Heated Rivalry edits that are turning fans on and emotionally devastating them

15 Heated Rivalry edits that are turning fans on and emotionally devastating them

These fan edits will wreck you in the best way!

Ilya and Shane in Heated Rivalry

Ilya and Shane in 'Heated Rivalry.'

Crave Canada
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerDecember 15 2025 / 1:58 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
See Full Bio

Heated Rivalry has been driving fans wild since its very first episode.

We’re only four episodes deep into the first season of the popular gay hockey show, and the fan edits are already taking over.

The show has captured the minds and imaginations of people across the internet who became obsessed immediately after the first episode premiered.

Heated Rivalry has inspired fans to start making fan edits — where viewers combine clips from the show with music to match the themes or emotions of the characters — that have quickly gone viral on social media platforms like TikTok and X.

Fans who can’t get enough of the show about two rival hockey players, Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) and Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams), engaging in an eight-year-long secret sexual relationship, are spending their time rewatching the show on an endless loop, dissecting every moment on social media, and watching these viral fan edits.

There are basically two kinds of fan edits about Heated Rivalry: ones that will turn you on by showing Ilya and Shane’s hottest moments, and ones that will break your heart in a million pieces because these two closeted queer men can’t admit they love each other.

The fan edits have gotten so popular that the official Heated Rivalry TikTok account even got in on the action, making their own emotionally devastating version.

But if you’ve somehow missed this creative —and horny — trend, take a look at the best and most viral Heated Rivalry fan edits the internet has to offer!

@uhbucky

heated rivalry being peak tv iktr #heatedrivalry #shanehollander #ilyarozanov #heatedrivalryedit #hollanovedit @cravecanada @Heated Rivalry @Connor Storrie

@beyslux

shane hollander you deserve everything | #heatedrivalry #shanehollander #ilyarozanov #gamechangers #heatedrivalryedit

@gangjaex

the accent holy #heatedrivalry #connorstorrie #ilyarozanov #heatedrivalryedit

@heatedrivalrycrave

The Rose Landry effect. #HeatedRivalry

@lonerismmm

#HEATEDRIVALRY II this fits them so perfectly #ilyarozanov #shanehollander #heatedrivalryedit #edit heated rivalry crave hbo tv show series book rachel reid ilya rozanov shane hollander hollanov scott hunter kip grady edit book series viral famous after effects taylor swift reputation dress edit audio episode 3

@mviti.ae

HEATED RIVALRY X MANEATER // #foryou #heatedrivalry #ilyarozanov #shanehollander #shanehollanderedit FAKE EVERYTHING TIKTOK @Heated Rivalry @HBO Max

@tinyacd_

finally made an ilya edit 😭 #ilyarozanov #heatedrivalry #connorstorrie #edit #zxycba #fyp #foryou scp bttmscp

@laynawrites

This was so painful #heatedrivalry #shanehollander #ilyarozanov #heatedrivalryedit #hollanov

@percystides

MY BABIES THEY DESERVE TO BE HAPPY MY STOMACH HURTS | #shanehollander #ilyarozanov #heatedrivalry #heatedrivalryedit #hollanov

@alldreamingedits

my new obsession 🏒 #heatedrivalry #Edit #dancingonmyown #fyp #foryoupagе

@momentedits1

another heated rivalry edit w this song requested 🥰🥰🥰 I love them so much perfect husbands #fyp #heatedrivalryrachelreid #heatedrivalry #edit

@itsphilno1trsh

episode 4 destroyed me guys scenes: bttmscp #heatedrivalry #heatedrivalryedit #ilyarozanov #ilyarozanovedit #connorstorrie

@morteus.aep

will we ever learn? #hollanov - sign of the times #ilyarozanov #shanehollander #heatedrivalry #heatedrivalryedit connor storrie hudson williams heated rivalry ilya rozanov shane hollnder hollanov

@thoroughbreds2017

rock me by one direction x heated rivalry (2025) version two #heatedrivalry #heatedrivalryedit #shanehollander #ilyarozanov #hollanov FAKE EVERYTHING ALL FICTIONAL not this getting flagged bye

@kittyheronthorn

Ilya Rozanov 🤝 Victor Nikiforov || Shane Hollander 🤝 Yuri Katsuki #heatedrivalry There is something about a cute boy with Asian genes 🇯🇵 and a hot Russian 🇷🇺 who fall in love while dancing around their blades and making history #heatedrivalryrachelreid #shanehollander #ilyarozanov #yurionice

connor storriefandomfansheated rivalryhudson williams

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Scenes from The Prince's First Love​
TV

'The Prince's First Love' & 5 more shows to watch between 'Heated Rivalry' episodes

Hudson Williams
Celebrities

Hudson Williams knows you love his 'slutty little back arch' and he wishes fans were more 'freaky'

Luke Evans as Gaston in 2017's 'Beauty and the Beast'
film

Disney making live-action Gaston movie without Luke Evans

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC