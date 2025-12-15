Heated Rivalry has been driving fans wild since its very first episode.
We’re only four episodes deep into the first season of the popular gay hockey show, and the fan edits are already taking over.
The show has captured the minds and imaginations of people across the internet who became obsessed immediately after the first episode premiered.
Heated Rivalry has inspired fans to start making fan edits — where viewers combine clips from the show with music to match the themes or emotions of the characters — that have quickly gone viral on social media platforms like TikTok and X.
Fans who can’t get enough of the show about two rival hockey players, Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) and Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams), engaging in an eight-year-long secret sexual relationship, are spending their time rewatching the show on an endless loop, dissecting every moment on social media, and watching these viral fan edits.
There are basically two kinds of fan edits about Heated Rivalry: ones that will turn you on by showing Ilya and Shane’s hottest moments, and ones that will break your heart in a million pieces because these two closeted queer men can’t admit they love each other.
The fan edits have gotten so popular that the official Heated Rivalry TikTok account even got in on the action, making their own emotionally devastating version.
But if you’ve somehow missed this creative —and horny — trend, take a look at the best and most viral Heated Rivalry fan edits the internet has to offer!
@uhbucky
heated rivalry being peak tv iktr #heatedrivalry #shanehollander #ilyarozanov #heatedrivalryedit #hollanovedit @cravecanada @Heated Rivalry @Connor Storrie
@beyslux
shane hollander you deserve everything | #heatedrivalry #shanehollander #ilyarozanov #gamechangers #heatedrivalryedit
@lonerismmm
#HEATEDRIVALRY II this fits them so perfectly #ilyarozanov #shanehollander #heatedrivalryedit #edit heated rivalry crave hbo tv show series book rachel reid ilya rozanov shane hollander hollanov scott hunter kip grady edit book series viral famous after effects taylor swift reputation dress edit audio episode 3
@mviti.ae
HEATED RIVALRY X MANEATER // #foryou #heatedrivalry #ilyarozanov #shanehollander #shanehollanderedit FAKE EVERYTHING TIKTOK @Heated Rivalry @HBO Max
@tinyacd_
finally made an ilya edit 😭 #ilyarozanov #heatedrivalry #connorstorrie #edit #zxycba #fyp #foryou scp bttmscp
@laynawrites
This was so painful #heatedrivalry #shanehollander #ilyarozanov #heatedrivalryedit #hollanov
@percystides
MY BABIES THEY DESERVE TO BE HAPPY MY STOMACH HURTS | #shanehollander #ilyarozanov #heatedrivalry #heatedrivalryedit #hollanov
@momentedits1
another heated rivalry edit w this song requested 🥰🥰🥰 I love them so much perfect husbands #fyp #heatedrivalryrachelreid #heatedrivalry #edit
@itsphilno1trsh
episode 4 destroyed me guys scenes: bttmscp #heatedrivalry #heatedrivalryedit #ilyarozanov #ilyarozanovedit #connorstorrie
@morteus.aep
will we ever learn? #hollanov - sign of the times #ilyarozanov #shanehollander #heatedrivalry #heatedrivalryedit connor storrie hudson williams heated rivalry ilya rozanov shane hollnder hollanov
@thoroughbreds2017
rock me by one direction x heated rivalry (2025) version two #heatedrivalry #heatedrivalryedit #shanehollander #ilyarozanov #hollanov FAKE EVERYTHING ALL FICTIONAL not this getting flagged bye
@kittyheronthorn
Ilya Rozanov 🤝 Victor Nikiforov || Shane Hollander 🤝 Yuri Katsuki #heatedrivalry There is something about a cute boy with Asian genes 🇯🇵 and a hot Russian 🇷🇺 who fall in love while dancing around their blades and making history #heatedrivalryrachelreid #shanehollander #ilyarozanov #yurionice