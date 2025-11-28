Adult star Dominic Ford is bringing the hottest models together for Collab Week in Puerto Vallarta

2025 is ending with a bang!

Iconic adult film star Dominic Ford is recruiting some of the top models from around the world to join him for a week-long of exciting activations and endless collaboration opportunities in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The JustFor.Fans creator is officially launching Collab Week PV, which kicks off Tuesday, December 2, and lasts until Monday, December 8. Throughout the weeklong convention, creators will be able to explore Puerto Vallarta, film at the hottest locations, and enjoy nightly epic parties.

Fans even have the opportunity to meet many of their favorite adult stars at several of the events taking place throughout Zona Romántica. With over 200 models slated to attend Collab Week PV, this is the content creation trip you don't want to miss.

Check out PRIDE's exclusive interview with Dominic Ford below and learn more about Collab Week PV on the official website here.

Congratulations on Collab Week PV! How excited are you to kick off this content creator convention?

Thank you! I am so excited. I just keep thinking about how many content creators we are going to have down in Puerto Vallarta. Many are experiencing this incredible town for the first time! The atmosphere in PV is perfect for models to have fun, work, but also let their hair down, have a good time, and meet a bunch of new people.

For anyone who's unfamiliar, how long have you been in the adult entertainment industry?

I have been in the industry for almost 18 years! In 2008, I started my adult film company, DominicFord.com, in 2008. We filmed everything in 3D (before there were 3D TVs) and our first feature film was Whorrey Potter and the Sorcerer’s Balls, starring Matthew Rush as Voldemorecock. We had a reality show for five years called So You Think You Can F*** (think Survivor meets gay porn), and I started JustFor.Fans in 2018.

What inspired you to launch this convention?

For the last seven years, we have produced an annual JustFor.Fans Anniversary Conference & Party,and we sponsor more than 200 events per year around the world. A few years ago, we decided we were finally big enough to launch our own series of events. Our anniversary party had 450 models attend last year, and we know there are models around the world clamoring for similar events closer to home for them. Collab Week will become a series of events in various locations, starting in PV. But there are more coming in other locations.

I've heard that many creators from around the world are attending. How many models do you anticipate will join the festivities and how many countries do you have represented?

We are expecting around 200 models to come. For our first time out, we think that’s a great showing! One of the reasons we wanted to host it in PV was because there are SO many Latin American models who can’t get to the USA for things like this. So by having an event in PV, we are able to provide all of those models with an experience they have never had before on a scale like this, including providing a forum where models of different countries can meet and work with each other.

What activations will the creators be able to participate in?

So many! We have organized a private trip with Jet’s Naked Tours exclusively for models to film and have fun with the amazing backdrop of the ocean, mountains, etc We have rented out the local bathhouse (Spartacus) for exclusive use of the models to film in. Mantamar, everyone’s favorite beach club, has reserved their entire VIP area just for us, and models can hang out there every day when they aren’t filming. The Mantamar parties are sponsored by Ru5h.com and MISTR, two brands we have been very happy to bring on board as sponsors. We are going to do a live filming at Studs that people can watch, and we will have two HUGE events at Industry (including an Underwear party they are doing just for us), that will feature a private playroom for filming, exclusively for models. Finally, we’re hosting a naked party at Jet’s new nightclub. It’s going to be so much fun.

I also understand that fans will have opportunities to meet their favorite stars throughout the week. How can fans get involved?

There are many events that fans can buy tickets to and attend. The live filming at Studs, the two parties at Industry, and all weekend at Mantamar. We are even opening up the play area one night at Industry to the public. They can purchase tickets at CollabWeekPV.com.

Many people have heard of Collab Week before, as the well-known adult performer, Austin Wolf, launched his own trip in PV back in 2023. Why did you want to use a similar name and format for your convention?

"Collab Week," "Collab Houses," and similar phrases have been around forever, certainly before Austin used the term. It’s a great description, and everyone knows exactly what it is. I thought about coming up with a new name, but any other name would have just obviously been us trying to avoid using the word "collab," which is too ubiquitous to ignore at this point. Our Collab Week will be very different. First off, we have around 200 models coming, so the scale is something PV has never seen before. We have tie-ins with so many venues and local stores. This is really a community effort, and the idea for the week was really a collaboration between most of the sponsors. We also have such an open, friendly, sexy, welcoming vibe, and there will be no mistaking what we are doing with anything that came before us.

Are you planning on bringing this convention to other cities or making this an annual opportunity in PV?

Yes, Puerto Vallarta is just the beginning. I spent the day starting to plan Collab Week Fire Island, which will be based at Reflections (a very famous house in the Pines) this August, and more cities will follow in the coming years. We have been asked for years if we would bring our JFF Conference to other countries. So we might do that, or bring these Collab Weeks all over (which are more party-focused than educational). Either way, look out for JustFor.Fans and Collab Week to be doing even more to support our models all over the world. We are the only gay-owned fan site, and we heavily invest in our community, with these events being just one part of how we give back to the community.

What are you manifesting for your career next?

I have spent my life creating safe spaces for our community. Lately, I have been branching out into real estate to do that even more. I am about to open up a gay club in Zipolite, Mexico, called TEMPLE, and I'm also renovating a large event space on Fire Island. So, I am bringing all the values in my life that have manifested online all these years to the real world. I am super excited about that! Also, we are in the middle of updating JustFor.Fans and adding some new features that will make our models make even more money than they are making now. We are going to have a major announcement about a partnership with a very iconic brand that I hope to announce early next year. So, lots of great things are percolating!