Reza Farahan opens up on his fetish for twinks & his modern gay marriage

Reza Farahan is keeping it real!

After starring as one of the lead cast members on Shahs of Sunset for nine seasons on Bravo, the reality star is teaming up with fellow OG's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi and Mercedes "MJ" Javid on their new reboot titled The Valley: Persian Style.

Serving as spin-off to The Valley, fans are already praising Farahan and his castmates for bringing a healthy mix of personal storylines and dramatic moments back to Bravo.

"It feels so good to come home to Bravo! The fan response has been amazing. It's about to get a whole lot better! I will say, 'Palm Springs Part 2' is the most anticipated episode of reality TV that I've ever worked on," Farahan tells PRIDE.

Besides the tension within the group of friends, fans are loving that Farahan and his adorable husband, Adam, are celebrating ten years of marriage.

"It is not easy and we work at it constantly. I can't keep my hands off of him. He's so handsome. I'm so attracted to him. I literally want him all the time! My husband has an aversion to twinks because he knows how much I enjoy them. So, twinks are not on the menu!"

Although their relationship is going strong, Farahan has never shied away from expressing his love for twinks. Maybe a twink-themed party will have to happen on a future episode!

"My focus will be elsewhere if there's a gaggle of twinks in the house! If we're blessed with a season two, I'm going to find a way to work some twinks into the equation."

The Valley: Persian Style airs Thursday nights on Bravo. To see the full interview with Reza Farahan, check out the video at the top of the page.

