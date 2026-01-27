8 lesbian & sapphic video games coming in 2026 that we can’t wait to get our hands on

Calling all gaymer gals! As much as we love a good lesbian movie or TV show , sometimes you need something a little more immersive. Whether it’s an action-adventure title with a tough-as-nails sapphic lead, or a world-building game where you can create the WLW character—and life—of your dreams, we wanna play.

Thankfully, the gamer gods and goddesses have seen fit to give us all of the above and more this year. From royal lesbian scandals to epic fairy tales, gruesome quests, and intergalactic romances, to the return of two of our favorite will-they-won’t-they girlfriends, this year is keeping gaymers fed.

Here are eight titles coming in 2026 we can’t wait to get our eyes, ears, and, most of all, hands on.

The Sims 4: Royalty & Legacy Expansion Pack — Feb 12 The Sims 4: Royalty & Legacy Expansion Pack Electronic Arts The Sims has long been a game near and dear to sapphic hearts, and the upcoming Royalty & Legacy Expansion Pack is a reminder of why. In the latest expansion, “your kingdom awaits,” along with lots of juicy scandals and court drama—but most importantly, at its heart is a secret lesbian love story. Where to play: PC, Mac, Xbox, Steam, PlayStation

Scarlet Hollow (episode 5) — February 13 Scarlet Hollow Black Tabby Games If you like your games gay and spooky, then Scarlet Hollow belongs on your to-play list. This horror visual novel and dating sim follows the story of a character you create (and whose choices will impact the path of the game) who is invited to the funeral of a strange relative in the small town of Scarlet Hollow, where mysteries, creepy occurrences, and romance await. There are currently four episodes available, with the fifth coming in February. Where to play: and Steam and itch.io

Coffee Talk Tokyo — March 5 Coffee Talk Tokyo Toge Productions Looking for a cozy game with a chill pace? Then Coffee Talk Tokyo may be your caffeinated vibe. This visual novel takes place in a café in Tokyo (moving the action from Seattle in previous games), where you have quiet conversations with fellow patrons, learning their stories, forging connections, and even striking up new relationships. Rather than heavy action or puzzles, this game is truly character-driven gameplay and an emotional experience. Where to play: Steam

1348 Ex Voto — March 12 1348 Ex Voto Sedleo A lesbian knight on a mission to save her lady love after she is kidnapped? Sign us up! This single-player action-adventure game introduces Aeta (a sure-to-be popular new cosplay character for sapphics everywhere), a young medieval knight-errant on a brutal quest to find Bianca. She’ll cut down anyone who gets in her way—be it roaming bandits, fanatical zealots, or ruthless mercenaries. Where to play: Steam

Life is Strange: Reunion — March 26 Life is Strange: Reunion Square Enix One of the most beloved and essential sapphic franchises is getting a new chapter. Life is Strange: Reunion is a direct sequel to Double Exposure (2024). Both Max and Chloe return, and the exes once again need one another—this time to stop Max from fulfilling her deadly fate of creating a massive fire that will envelop and destroy the school campus. Her gift of rewinding time has, well, bought the duo some time to solve the mystery, prevent a tragedy, and maybe even get back together. Where to play: Steam

Paralives — Early access on May 25 Paralives Paralives Studio One thing that the developers of Paralives have prioritized making very clear from the start is that this indie life simulation and sandbox game is very, very queer-inclusive. They have gone out of their way to highlight queer relationships and dynamics in their marketing, which is refreshing, to say the least—especially as many fear the days of queer representation in The Sims may soon be coming to an end . We’re also obsessed with the art style and can’t wait to start building our (second) queer lives in this universe. Where to play: Steam

Love at the Milky Way Diner (Chapter 2) — Spring 2026 Love at the Milky Way Diner Clumsy Cat Studio This cozy indie cooking and dating simulator takes place in a restaurant on a distant deep-space station. There, you make food, friends, and romantic connections. The game is very queer-friendly, with characters across the gender spectrum who are viable romantic options. So you can lez it up intergalactically. Chapter one is out now, and chapter two is set to drop sometime this spring, followed by chapter three this summer. Where to play: Steam and itch.io