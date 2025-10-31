30 LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming in November 2025 — and where to watch them Netflix; Universal Pictures; Hulu Fall is fully underway, and it shows! This month is positivelyy packed with exciting LGBTQ+ movies and TV shows headed our way. Get ready to settle in for some serious binge-watching! November brings the return of some of our most anticipated and favorite shows, including Palm Royale, Selling the OC, Stranger Things, and Open To It. We’re also getting brand-new titles like All's Fair, The Beast in Me, Wicked: For Good, I Love L.A., and The Suction to obsess over. Keep scrolling to see what we’ll be watching all month long—and where you can watch it, too. All film and series descriptions are courtesy of their respective studios and networks.



I Love L.A. - November 2 An ambitious friend group navigates life and love in LA. I Love L.A. is created and executive produced by Rachel Sennott; executive produced by Emma Barrie, Aida Rodgers, Max Silvestri, and Lorene Scafaria. Where to watch: HBO



All's Fair - November 4 A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it. Where to watch: Hulu



I Really Love My Husband - November 4 One year into their marriage, Teresa (Madison Lanesey) and Drew (Travis Quentin Young) head to the tropical paradise of Bocas del Toro, Panamá, for a long-overdue honeymoon. But as the lush setting strips away their daily routines, Teresa’s perception of her “golden boy” husband begins to shift. When she becomes captivated by Paz (Arta Gee)—a free-spirited expat managing their rental—Teresa proposes an unconventional idea to rekindle their connection… leading to unexpected consequences Where to watch: VOD

Squid Game: The Challenge (Season 2) - November 4 Squid Game: The Challenge returns for a gripping second season. This time, 456 brand-new contestants will enter the ultimate test of strategy, alliances, and endurance as they compete for a life-changing $4.56 million prize. Inspired by the iconic original series – with shocking new twists and never-before-seen games – season two raises the stakes higher than ever. As players face elimination at every turn, only one can emerge victorious. New players. New games. New rules. Where to watch: Netflix

Come Closer - November 5 (Limited) Wild and restless Eden, following her brother’s unexpected death, discovers he had a secret girlfriend. Drawn to the mysterious Maya, Eden plunges into a world of parties, obsession, and forbidden desire, blurring the lines between love and loss. Where to watch: In theaters (limited)

Open To It (season 2) - November 6 In this series, a loving gay couple experiments with becoming a hot gay throuple. But threesomes and polyamory come with more complications than extra limbs. This season, Cam and Greg re-examine why they're open - with lots of sexy shenanigans. Princeton gets a look in the mirror, and doesn't love what he sees, even though it's toned. Elsa and Reggie must figure out whether threesomes are better in theory, practice...or both! Where to watch: OUTtv

All That We Love - November 7 (limited) Emma (Margaret Cho) faces an empty nest and renewed feelings for her estranged ex-husband Andy (Kenneth Choi), as she navigates the joy and sorrow of starting anew alongside her best friend Stan (Jesse Tyler Ferguson). Where to watch: In theaters (limited)

Christy - November 7 Christy Martin (Sydney Sweeney) never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia—until she discovered a knack for punching people. Fueled by grit, raw determination, and an unshakable desire to win, she charges into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim (Ben Foster). But while Christy flaunts a fiery persona in the ring, her toughest battles unfold outside it—confronting family, identity, and a relationship that just might become life-or-death. Based on remarkable true events, Christy Martin’s story is one of resilience, courage, and the fight to reclaim one’s life. Where to watch: In theaters

Frankenstein - November 7 Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation. Where to watch: Netflix

I Wish You All The Best - November 7 Based on Mason Deaver's novel, the film follows Ben DeBacker, a non-binary teen who is thrown out of their house and forced to move in with their estranged older sister, Hannah, and her husband, Thomas. Struggling with anxiety, they come out only to Hannah, Thomas, and their art teacher, Ms. Lyons, while trying to keep a low profile at their new school. Ben's attempts to survive junior year unnoticed are thwarted when Nathan, a funny and charismatic student, decides to take Ben under his wing. With the help of Nathan, and his friends Sophie and Mel, Ben discovers themselves and what started as a disastrous turn of events looks like it might just be a chance to start a happier new life. Where to watch: VOD

Jay Jurden: Yes' Ma'am - November 7 Jay Jurden has been called "one of the most reliable killers working the New York comedy circuit" (Jason Zinoman, NY Times), and his debut comedy special, "Yes Ma'am", proves just why that is the case. Jurden delivers a fast-paced, punchline-filled love letter on what it means to be Black, Southern, and Queer, all while navigating those identities with his signature wit. Filmed at the historic Joy Theater in downtown New Orleans, the Mississippi native and Tonight Show regular is ready to make a big splash with this premier hour presented by Comedy Dynamics. Where to watch: Hulu

Maxton Hall - The World Between Us (season 2) - November 7 Those who fly high can also fall low...After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten). But a stroke of fate in James' (Damian Hardung) family changes everything and James himself, of all people, brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality. Ruby is devastated. She has never had such strong feelings for anyone as she does for James - and she has never been so hurt by anyone either. She wants her old life back, where no one at Maxton Hall knew her and she wasn't part of the elitist world of her classmates. But she can't forget James - especially since he's doing everything he can to win her back. Where to watch: Prime Video

Peter Hujar's Day - November 7 (limited) A recently discovered conversation between photographer Peter Hujar and his friend Linda Rosenkrantz in 1974 reveals a glimpse into New York City’s downtown art scene and the personal struggles and epiphanies that define an artist’s life. Where to watch: In theaters (limited)

Power Book IV: Force (season 3) - November 7 Power Book IV: Force centers on fan-favorite character Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good. As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha, and the only city he's ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades. What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried. One step leads to another, and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago's drug game, inserting himself between the city's two biggest crews. In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them - but holds the POWER to watch them crumble. As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago. Where to watch: Starz

Stone Cold Fox - November 7 Fox (Kiernan Shipka) breaks out of an abusive commune, but when the queenpin (Krysten Ritter) kidnaps her little sister and sends a crooked cop (Kiefer Sutherland) after her, Fox has no choice but to infiltrate the very place she escaped. Where to watch: In theaters and on VOD

Stumble - November 8 Starring Jenn Lyon as Coach Courteney, Taran Killam as Coach Boon with Kristin Chenoweth as Coach Tammy, Stumble is an all-new, high-flying comedy about a former champion cheer coach trying to flip the odds by leading a new squad of lovable misfits to victory. Where to watch: Peacock

Surviving Mormonism With Heather Gay - November 11 Heather Gay explores the secrets and sins behind the Mormon church, fracturing the church's seemingly perfect veneer to expose secrets. Heather has impactful conversations with abuse survivors, ex-Mormons and former LDS church leaders. Where to watch: Peacock

Palm Royale (season 2) - November 12 Palm Royale is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Dellacorte (Kristen Wiig) as she endeavors to find her footing in the cutthroat world of Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Palm Royale” asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” “Palm Royale” is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong. Where to watch: Apple TV+

Selling The OC (season 4) - November 12 The OC agents are back and ready to establish their office as the top brokerage within the Oppenheim Group. As the competition heats up for some high-stakes listings, some may get burned as devastating rumors divide the team. While the office gets busier, Jason enlists agents from San Diego, but will the OGs of the OC let the new agents sink or swim? Where to watch: Netflix

The Beast in Me - November 13 Since the tragic death of her young son, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs (Danes) has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys), a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. Where to watch: Netflix

Come See Me in the Good Light - November 14 An unexpectedly funny and joyful love story, poets Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley navigate life and mortality in the face of an incurable diagnosis. Where to watch: Apple TV+

The Running Man - November 14 In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters but a nation addicted to watching him fall. Where to watch: In theaters

The Seduction - November 14 To be the hero of your own story, you sometimes have to be the villain in others’. Marquise de Merteuil, betrayed by Valmont, embarks on a daring journey to become Paris’ leading courtesan. Freely adapted from the novel “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, a thrilling exploration of the price of emotional & sexual freedom in a world where women had little. Whee to watch: HBO Max

June Farms - November 17 June Farms is a magical paradise located on 120 acres in New York’s beautiful Hudson Valley. Matt Baumgartner, an accomplished but demanding entrepreneur, runs the farm, restaurant/bar and events space with the help of a team of well-intentioned 20-somethings who aren’t always on the same page as their detail-obsessed boss. Where to watch: Prime Video

The Mighty Nein - November 19 The Mighty Nein follows a group of fugitives and outcasts, bound by secrets and scars. But when a powerful arcane relic known as "The Beacon" falls into dangerous hands, they must learn to work together to save the realm and stop reality itself from unraveling. Where to watch: Prime Video

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory - November 20 Set six years after the events at Camp Cretaceous, members of “The Nublar Six” are struggling to find their footing off the islands, navigating a world now filled with dinosaurs and people who want to hurt them. Reunited in the wake of a tragedy, the group comes together only to find themselves on the run and catapulted into a global adventure to unravel a conspiracy that threatens dinosaur and humankind alike and finally learn the truth about what happened to one of their own. Where to watch: Netflix

Wicked: For Good - November 21 Follows Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West and her relationship with Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. The second of a two-part feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical. Where to watch: In theaters

Bel-Air (season 4) - November 24 Travis Ellison/PEACOCK Will tries to balance the excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment, while Carlton tests his own resolve as he deals with the fallout of some big decisions that could impact his future. An unexpected power shift threatens the brotherhood between Phil (Holmes) and Geoffrey (Akingbola), whose loyalties to the Banks family will be tested. Viv (Freeman) struggles with reinventing herself as she looks at motherhood from a different perspective. Where to watch: Peacock

Stranger Things (season 5, part 1) - November 26 The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time. Where to watch: Netflix