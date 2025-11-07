​Damian Hardung strips down & gets drenched in sexy viral clip

It's time to start binging Maxton Hall—The World Between Us.
The hit young adult romance drama series just premiered its second season on Amazon Prime Video and the show's leading man, Damian Hardung, is already going viral.
In the first episode of the series, the sexy actor shows a lot of body, including his ripped abs and impressive biceps. One clip that's making the rounds on social media shows Hardung getting drenched after popping a champagne bottle.
Naturally, fans went feral in the comments once the pics hit the internet, so check out some of the highlights below.