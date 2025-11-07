9 steamy lesbian & sapphic shower scenes from TV & movies & where to watch them

There are steamy scenes — and then there are steamy scenes — and we love both. But today, we’re celebrating a very specific kind of sapphic moment: the shower scene.
From nude canoodling to full-on sexy times, here are nine unforgettable moments when sapphics and lesbians got up close and personal under the spray.
Drive-Away Dolls
Drive-Away Dolls is a modern sapphic classic. It’s funny, sexy, irreverent, and unapologetically lez! In it, free-spirited Jamie (Margaret Qualley) and her shy bestie Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan) hit the road for the ultimate lesbian road trip after Jamie has a volatile breakup — only to be hunted by bumbling criminals. There are basement makeout parties, dyke bar hookups, and eventually, our two leads realize they’re in love during a very steamy shower scene.
Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video
Hacks
No matter how much we praise Hacks, we can never do this utterly brilliant show justice. While we’re still convinced Ava (Hannah Einbinder) and Deborah (Jean Smart) are endgame (in our hearts anyway), the fact that Ava has a very spicy, very queer love life is just one of the reasons this show is so special. Case in point: her season three reignited romance with Ruby Rojas (Lorenza Izzo), which resulted in—well, a lot really—but for the purposes of this list, a very sexy and sweet shower love scene.
Where to watch: HBO Max
Hot Milk
Who doesn’t live for a steamy sapphic age-gap love story? In Hot Milk, Sofia (Emma Mackey) and her mother head to the Spanish coast in search of treatment for the latter’s mysterious ailment. While there, Sofia meets and falls under the seductive spell of Ingrid (Vicky Krieps), and the two spark a passionate connection — which includes some serious canoodling in the shower.
Where to watch: AMC+
Better Than Chocolate
For Gen X sapphics, Better Than Chocolate will always have a special place in our hearts. It follows Maggie (Karyn Dwyer), a young lez who moves out on her own and takes up with a very sexy, soft-butch artist Kim (Christina Cox), only to have her conservative mother show up unexpectedly and threaten to spoil the sapphic fun. Fun that includes an iconic body-painting scene followed by a steamy shower moment.
Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video
Bliss (Glück)
This German film is set in a Berlin brothel and charts the love story of two sex workers: Sascha (Katharina Behrens), a veteran of the trade, and Maria (Adam Hoya), a younger newcomer. Despite the challenges of their surroundings, they create powerful emotional and physical intimacy, which includes a sweet moment in the shower.
Where to watch: Tubi
Orange is the New Black
While Orange Is the New Black would go on to become one of the greatest queer ensemble dramas ever, it kicks things off by introducing us to Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), a privileged woman who finds herself sentenced to prison and incarcerated with her ex, Alex Vause (Laura Prepon). We see them hooking up in the shower in a flashback in the very first episode. Yeah, we were hooked from the start.Where to watch: Netflix
Wild Things: Diamonds in the Rough
Yes, we all remember Wild Things — Neve Campbell and Denise Richards making out in the pool is basically responsible for a generation of queer women’s awakenings. But did you know there were sequels, and that one features a steamy sapphic shower makeout scene? Well, now you do. You’re welcome.
Where to watch: Tubi
Aniara
This Swedish sci-fi film follows the fate of a space crew who are accidentally bumped off track in their space journey. Existential crisis abounds—and thankfully so does a lesbian romance between Mimaroben (Emelie Jonsson) and Isagel (Bianca Cruzeiro) at its center. When the two room together, the connection is instant, and it’s not long until they’re headed to the shower and more together.
Where to watch: Tubi
Room in Rome
Room in Rome may be slight on plot, but it sure is hot and heavy on the sapphic sex. In it, Alba (Elena Anaya) and Natasha (Natasha Yarovenko) meet and share a night of passion in a—wait for it—room in Rome. One of the steamiest scenes in the film shows the two heading for a bath and shower.
Where to watch: Mubi