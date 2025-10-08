15 most iconic lesbian pop culture moments in 2025 so far

This has been a good year for sapphics!

Queer women are often left out of the conversation and aren’t well represented in pop culture, but that’s all starting to change. This year has been full of iconic moments from sapphic celebs and straight women who also made us weak in the knees.

So far in 2025 there have been weddings, relationship hard launches, sexy dances, and viral livestreams to feed our hunger for lesbian content.

We have been well fed this year!

Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman get married...twice! See on Instagram Reality TV star Gabby Windey and comedian Robby Hoffman got married not once, but twice this year, and somehow the hilarious couple have only gotten more lovable now that they’re all wifed up.

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers anounce what we all already knew @espnw Paige doesn’t miss on the court or when answering questions about Azzi Fudd 🫶(via @wagtalk @isomaddy @Enjoy Basketball) After months of fan speculation that the basketball stars were dating, Azzi Fudd hinted at it with a “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” phone case and then Bueckers laid it all out during a red-carpet interview on All Star Weekend. Now, the two are living out loud and proud together, with Fudd frequently on the sidelines of Dallas Wings games.

DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas were reunited DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas fell for each other while playing together on the Connecticut Sun before they were split up onto different teams. The couple got engaged in 2023 and then finally reunited on the court during the 2025 season when they were both traded to the Phoenix Mercury.

Lily-Rose Depp sparking a "lesbian boyfriend" debate @mtvuk Lily-Rose Depp keeping a locket with her boyfriend’s hair in is SO cute 🥹💖 who else can’t WAIT to see Lily and Nicholas Hoult in Nosferatu on New Years Day? 🧛🏻‍♂️ #lilyrosedepp #nosferatu #nicholashoult #filmtok #mtvmovies Lily-Rose Depp adorably called 070 Shake her boyfriend during an interview, and while sapphics everywhere swooned over her use of the “lesbian boyfriend” term, the rest of the internet was annoyingly confused.

KStew tied the knot! See on Instagram This was a big year for Love Lies Bleeding star Kristen Stewart who got married to wife Dylan Meyer on April 20 in their couple’s Los Angels Home, and directed her first feature-length film . The pair hard launched their relationship back in 2019 and lesbians had been rooting for their love ever since.

'Ultimatum: Queer Love' took over our timelines The first season of Ultimatum: Queer Love captured our imaginations, but the second season, which premiered in June, managed to deliver an even messier group of sapphics and the debates over who was the true villain of the show immediately took over our social media timelines. Sadly, the chaotic lesbian reality TV show was cancelled and won’t be returning for a third season.

Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker hard launched Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker made lesbian dreams come true when they hard launched their relationship on March 17, putting to bed months of speculation from fans. Now we just need a new album full of sapphic love songs!

'The Hunting Wives' sapphic sex scenes The second Netflix dropped The Hunting Wives , the show went viral for its unexpectedly sapphic sex scenes . The thriller about Republicans in Texas quickly turned into a fave among lesbians and started causing bi-panic in “straight” women who couldn't get enough of the hot lesbian sex between Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman .

Real-life lesbian ‘A League of Their Own’ player throws first pitch This year saw the start of the brand new Women’s Professional Baseball League, the first professional women’s baseball league since the 1950s, and the 98-year-old lesbian pitcher Maybelle Blair threw out the first pitch at an exhibition game. This was a historic moment for baseball and for Blair, who hadn’t taken thr mound since she played for the league that inspired A League of Their Own.

StudBudz viral livestream The StudBudz broke the internet back in July when they decided to livestream the entire WNBA All Star Weekend. They quickly went viral for their outgoing personalities, hilarious antics, and for making the otherwise sports-centric weekend full of now-iconic sapphic moments.

KATSEYE's sapphic Lollapalooza dance @lollapalooza Can’t stop thinking about @KATSEYE #katseye #lollapalooza 🎥: @Respective Collective Lara Rajagopalan and Megan Skiendiel may be the two queer members of the band — both women came out earlier this year — but it was Lara and Manon who got risky on stage together at KATSEYE’s Lollapalooza performance . The two women were grinding on each other, with one even straddling the other, while the rest of the band danced around them, so, of course, the sexy moment immediately went viral.

Kelly Clarkson's wink see round the world Kelly Clarkson dropped a million panties the day she winked at her audience when she sang the line, "You know I like my girls a little bit older" while doing a Kellyoke version of "Your Love" by The Outfield. Sapphic immediately latched onto the moment and then internet went wild for days after the infamous wink, even sparing Clarkson to explain herself later and admitted she “would shoot for an older woman.”

Christen Press and Tobin Heath enter wedded bliss See on Instagram After an incredible career, soccer legend Tobin heath announced she was hanging up her cleats and marrying fellow soccer GOAT Christen Press. After coming clean about their eight-year-long relationship back in 2024, the two announced that they had tied the knot earlier this year, making every lesbian sports fan swoon.

Brandi Carlile doing karaoke @thelipsticklounge A recap of karaoke last night - we still aren’t sure if this was real life? @Brandi Carlile with The Hanseroth Twins, @SistaStrings, Our owner Christa’s wife @christydennis868, Our other owner @Jonda Valentine, @Adam Mac with @Chris Housman, and then @Brittneyspencer. Just to name a few! Thanks for partying with us last night. WE LOVE YOU! #thelipsticklounge #eastnashville #lgbtq #nashvilletn #karaoke Brandi Carlile sent lesbians spiraling when she showed off her sexy hands while promoting her upcoming album release, and again when she got tipsy at a lesbian bar and unintentionally serenaded us all on TikTok when videos of her doing karaoke went viral.