KATSEYE members give Megan a cute surprise for her first Bisexuality Day after coming out

What a sweet celebration!

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerSeptember 23 2025 / 5:03 PM
K-pop band KATSEYE just made the cutest and queerest gesture to one of their members.

Lara Rajagopalan and Sophia Laforteza from the “global girl group” decided to celebrate Bisexuality Day by gifting Megan Skiendiel an adorable cupcake.

This has been a big year for KATSEYE, not only did Lara come out as queer, calling herself “half fruitcake” back in March, but Megan announced she is bisexual in the middle of a Weverse live stream during Pride Month.

Both announcements have been met with fan support, and this video shows just how inclusive the band members are too.

Of course, fans were quick to run to the comments to share their love of just how sweet and supportive the band is of Megan, who is celebrating her very first Bisexuality Day after coming out!

