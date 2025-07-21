Missing lesbian Amy Bradley's ex reads haunting message in a bottle written before she vanished

Netflix's new true crime docuseries, Amy Bradley is Missing, has left viewers captivated and devastated over the 27-year-old mystery, but there's one story in particular that's really been tugging at heartstrings.

The docuseries tells the story of 23-year-old Amy Bradley, who mysteriously vanished in the middle of the night while on a cruise with her family. There have been alleged sightings in the vicinity in the decades that followed, but ultimately, nobody knows what happened to her — if she was kidnapped and might still be alive, if she fell overboard, or even if she committed suicide.

In the third and final episode, Bradley's ex-girlfriend Mollie McClure makes an appearance, sharing the story of how they initially met as young teenagers at basketball tryouts. They grew close in school, went their separate ways during college, and reunited after graduation when they discovered they had both come out during those years apart.

"It felt like... finally," McClure recalled of the night they first kissed.

Although she says they were committed to making long distance work while they started their post-college lives, in January 1998, Bradley confessed to kissing someone else. She insisted it meant nothing, but it led to the two taking some time apart to figure things out. During that time, McClure wasn't answering Bradley's calls, so Bradley began writing her letters instead.

One of those letters was a message in a bottle.

Dated February 24, 1998 — exactly one month before Bradley's disappearance — the letter offered unrestrained apologies, begged for forgiveness, and featured haunting phrases that felt like unfortunate foreshadowing.

"I feel like there is an ocean between us. Like I am on a desert island waiting for you to rescue me," Bradley wrote. "A message in a bottle, my only hope. I miss you, Mollie. Save me please."

It was signed, "Stranded, Amy."

McClure was emotional as she recounted their story and read the letter on screen, and even moreso when she recalled their final meeting — after she had received the letter, but before Bradley left for her cruise.

During that visit, she said, they'd made plans to see each other upon Bradley's return, and McClure was left feeling confident that they were going to try to make their relationship work.

"The convenience of the metaphor is ripe for misunderstanding," she said of the message in a bottle. "It could suggest suicide, but I don't connect with it in that way. For me, I read a love letter. It is a love letter."

Amy Bradley is Missing is now available on Netflix.


