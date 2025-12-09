Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Dwayne Johnson’s daughter hard launches her new wrestler girlfriend

The Rock's oldest daughter just made her queer relationship Instagram official.

Tatyanna Dumas, Dwayne Johnson and Simone Johnson

Tatyanna Dumas, Dwayne Johnson and Simone Johnson attend a special screening of 'The Smashing Machine.'

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerDecember 09 2025 / 12:26 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
See Full Bio

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s oldest daughter, Simone Johnson, just hard launched her new girlfriend on social media.

Johnson, who goes by Ava Raine in the ring, made her relationship with fellow WWE wrestler Tatyanna Dumas Instagram official on December 7 when she posted a Reel from the couple’s joint account.

The video, captioned “Fall in love, again and again,” shows the happy couple kissing and hugging while traveling and dining together.

"Crying screaming throwing up," Johnson wrote when she reposted the Reel on her own account. “I am so lucky."

Even though they’ve been spotted together in public many times in the past, and have been hinting at their relationship for weeks, this is the first time they've made their love public, despite the video making it clear they've been dating for a while.

This latest revelation about her relationship comes after Johnson and Dumas posed with her dad at a screening of his film The Smashing Machine.

Johnson also posted a post-Thanksgiving photo dump on November 30, which included a shot of her kissing Dumas on the cheek while court-side at a basketball game.

Johnson is currently working as the on-screen general manager for WWE’s NXT brand, where Dumas is a wrestler.

dwayne johnsondatingwrestlingwwe

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander in Heated Rivalry.
TV

This sexy new 'Heated Rivalry' pic ahead of episode 4 has fans crashing out

Cardi B in RuPaul's Drag Race
TV

'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 18 reveals guest judges and trailer

Rhyheim Shabazz, Malik Delgaty, Legrand Wolf at GayVN Awards 2025.
News

Here are the top adult entertainers searched by the gays in 2025

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC