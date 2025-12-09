Dwayne Johnson’s daughter hard launches her new wrestler girlfriend

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s oldest daughter, Simone Johnson, just hard launched her new girlfriend on social media.
Johnson, who goes by Ava Raine in the ring, made her relationship with fellow WWE wrestler Tatyanna Dumas Instagram official on December 7 when she posted a Reel from the couple’s joint account.
The video, captioned “Fall in love, again and again,” shows the happy couple kissing and hugging while traveling and dining together.
"Crying screaming throwing up," Johnson wrote when she reposted the Reel on her own account. “I am so lucky."
Even though they’ve been spotted together in public many times in the past, and have been hinting at their relationship for weeks, this is the first time they've made their love public, despite the video making it clear they've been dating for a while.
This latest revelation about her relationship comes after Johnson and Dumas posed with her dad at a screening of his film The Smashing Machine.
Johnson also posted a post-Thanksgiving photo dump on November 30, which included a shot of her kissing Dumas on the cheek while court-side at a basketball game.
Johnson is currently working as the on-screen general manager for WWE’s NXT brand, where Dumas is a wrestler.