Heated Rivalry stars François & Robbie’s scorching chemistry, explained by astrology

The most recent episode of Heated Rivalry delivered "that kiss" (if you know, you know) between Scott (played by François Arnaud) and Kip (played by Robbie G.K.).

While their sex scenes in episode three were nothing short of scorching, professional hockey player Scott calling his smoothie bar-barista boo Kip down from the stands and kissing him on the ice (in front of a packed arena and rolling cameras, no less) in episode five had real emotional charge.

As I did a few weeks ago when I looked at the astrology of the actors who play Shane and Ilya in the Crave Canada gay hockey romance series, I wanted to look at the astrological ingredients that help Arnaud and G.K. bring these characters to life so convincingly (excellent direction aside).

As a professional astrologer, there are two things I look at when I do a relationship reading for two people: their synastry (how their respective charts interact with each other's) and their composite chart (a separate chart that treats the relationship itself as its own “entity”) to better understand their dynamic.

For two co-stars whose job is to make intimacy and eroticism feel real, the right astrology can go a long way. And these two actors' charts tell an interesting story.

1. Their Mars-Neptune synastry sizzles Scott and Kip in 'Heated Rivalry' Crave Canada In my previous Heated Rivalry piece, I mentioned that the two leads share a Mars-Neptune connection in their composite chart (the chart of the relationship). Mars is fire, sexuality, libido, and passion; Neptune is water, illusion, dreams, and fantasy. Combine them and you get literal and figurative steam. Arnaud and G.K.have their own Mars-Neptune connection (!), although this one shows up as a connection between their two charts. G.K.’s Mars sits directly opposite François' Neptune. Cue the steam! This is the aspect that makes their chemistry feel sultry rather than mechanical. We believe it because it shows up as something dreamlike and emotionally loaded. In a real-life couple, this combination can be seductive but also slightly problematic because sex can be used as an escape. But, since Neptune is the planet that rules film and television, it makes for excellent on-screen chemistry. This helps explain why Arnaud and G.K.’s scenes don’t read as “actors hitting their marks.”

2. Their Venus-Moon connection deliver sweetness Scott and Kip in 'Heated Rivalry' Crave Canada Another important opposition is the one between Arnaud’s Venus and G.K.’s Moon. These are two of the fastest-moving celestial bodies, so the charts have to line up just so for this to happen. These are two of the softer energies in astrology. Venus is affection, beauty, intimacy, and sensuality. The moon relates to emotions, feelings, and safety. When they oppose each other between two actors' charts, it's golden because it sets up a dynamic where it's easier to transmit an emotional bond between the characters you're playing. The kiss on the ice embodied this Venus-Moon opposition between the two actors. There was an emotional (Moon) frequency that effectively transmitted those two characters getting lost in one another's gaze (Venus). It's also why when Arnaud’s character asks G.K.'s character to stay over after their first romp, they sell the tenderness perfectly.

3. Venus opposite Pluto: explosive chemistry Scott and Kip in 'Heated Rivalry' Crave Canada As we saw in episode three, Arnaud's and G.K.'s characters have a passionate, heat-filled sexual connection. This is where, once again, the actors' birth charts help sell the fantasy: Arnaud’s' Venus sits opposite G.K.'s Pluto. There's a reason why Pluto is the planet that rules nuclear power, obsession, sex, and volcanoes in astrology. It is potent and doesn't do half-measures. And when it comes in contact with Venus, attraction and erotic charge are front and center. Translation: Arnaud and G.K.’s sex scenes land with real force.