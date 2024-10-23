O Canada! The queens of 'Canada's Drag Race' season 5 have been revealed!

These queen bees have us absolutely BUZZING!
So you wanted a twist, eh? Well, Drag Race Canada is back for season 5 and this cast is sickening!
Today World of Wonder announces the 11 new queens who will be revving up their engines and ready to race to that crown and the title of Canada’s Next Drag Superstar — and these queen bees have us absolutely BUZZING!
To help determine who will earn that prize are our seasoned, returning judges Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor. Each week this trio will test these new queens with a series of challenges and gag-worthy runways to earn their spot and prove that they have the Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent to win!
So, when does the race begin? Sooner than you think! Canada’s Drag Race season 5 returns November 21st, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide.
Ok, let’s meet the queens!
HELENA POISON – 32, Toronto
Helena Poison is a designer who spends her weeks performing drag in Toronto, and her weekends taking out-of-town gigs. She is a skilled makeup artist who knows her way around prosthetics and special FX makeup. Her drag career started when she grew tired of doing makeup for others, and her friends pushed her to step onto the stage.
JAYLENE TYME – 52, Vancouver
Jaylene Tyme has been a drag performer based in Vancouver for more than 30 years. Her show, Legends Cabaret, celebrates the art of drag and world class celebrity impersonations where she transforms into a variety of iconic divas including Dolly Parton, Cher, Marilyn Monroe, and Barbra Streisand. Jaylene’s legendary status has garnered her the title of Empress 35 of Vancouver and Chairperson of the International Court council.
MAKAYLA COUTURE – 21, Toronto
Makayla Couture attended a musical theater high school, where she first discovered her passion for performance. She had an appearance in Season 2 of CANADA’S DRAG RACE where she took part in the makeover challenge and met her Drag Mother, Icesis Couture. She proudly represents both the Trans and Black communities with confidence and strength.
MINHI WANG – 39, Toronto
Minhi Wang is a busy queen who works a full-time government job, is a part-time physiotherapist, and volunteers at a long-term care home by performing drag. She was a founding Pit Crew member in Season 1 of CANADA’S DRAG RACE, and is an active water polo player and a member of the queer water polo team, The Toronto Triggerfish.
PERLA – 29, Toronto
Perla has a unique editorial perspective on fashion and has worked in the industry for 10 years. She prides herself on having an arsenal of skills including singing, acting, and doing versatile makeup. However, she is best known in the drag scene for her wig styling and famous hair whips. She is the winner of the Absolut Empire’s Ball 2022, an annual event founded by Scarlett Bobo, which celebrates the dazzling artistry and creativity of drag.
SANJINA DABISH QUEEN – 32, Toronto
Sanjina DaBish Queen calls herself the Trans, Fijian, Bolly-hood queen of Toronto. Her signature drag style features a powerhouse of dance performances that incorporate her Fijian background and magical energy. She is a lead instructor in the Drag Masterclass run by the City of Toronto.
TARA NOVA – 23, St. John’s
In just a few years, Tara Nova has climbed her way to the top of the Newfoundland & Labrador drag scene and has become one of the most booked queens in the capital. She is a self-taught seamstress who was recently awarded a grant from Arts NL to continue designing and creating. She wants to carry the mantle for the East Coast and show the world just how resourceful Atlantic Queens are.
THE VIRGO QUEEN – 25, Toronto
The Virgo Queen has been dancing and singing her whole life. Before beginning her career in drag, she was a finalist on the Canadian reality series THE NEXT STAR and had her taste of fame at the young age of 14. She embraces her full heritage as someone who is biracial and half-Indigenous, using it as inspiration to craft her unique voice as a drag artist.
TIFFANY ANN CO. – 32, Vancouver
Tiffany Ann Co. is a proud 1st generation Vietnamese immigrant, and she is excited to represent her community on screen. She has a background in competitive hip hop, and with a little wind machine, head mic, and a rhinestone or two, Tiffany can make every performance feel like the Super Bowl half-time show.
UMA GAHD – 36, Montreal
One of the top queens in her city, Uma Gahd is in high demand, hosting and performing 15-30 shows every month. Uma Gahd is enthralled by old school drag and can effortlessly put together silly and conceptual performances that touch on gender and politics. She sold out her one woman drag comedy play, Are You There, Margaret? It’s Me, Gahd, three nights in a row at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
XANA – 26, Vancouver
Xana is the Drag Mogul & CEO of Vancouver. She is fiercely protective of her community and passionate about creating a safe, diverse scene – including advocating for better pay, inclusive spaces, and reclaiming her Indigenous roots. She has raised thousands of dollars for Canadian charities which go to performer funds for disenfranchised communities and Trans health care. When asked why she devotes so much time to these causes, Xana says, “If not me, then who?”
