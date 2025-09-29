Meet Jerome Prun — the sexy & charming gay Pit Crew member on Drag Race France

Oooh Pit Crew!
Since season one of Drag Race France, Jerome Prun has had no problem flaunting his muscles as a member of the Pit Crew.
Thanks to the show's success, the charming model has earned a strong following on social media for his handsome looks and bubbly personality.
"I was a fan of the show for so long! It has been a real roller coaster experience because I never thought it would happen for me. That was fun! As a content creator, it brought me even more into the LGBTQ+ life and scene," Prun tells PRIDE.
Beyond his sexy body, Prun is loaded with charisma that he loves to showcase in his videos online as a popular content creator based in France.
Jerome Prun
Issa Tall
"When I started to work for Drag Race and I was meeting a lot of people in the community, I could really feel this sense of community. To be a face, a body, but also a voice... to bring that is really fulfilling for me."
If a Pit Crew member could also receive the title of Miss Congeniality, then Prun certainly deserves it. The star wants to use his platform to bring more LGBTQ+ representation to the mainstream.
"I feel like Miss France! I bring so much kindness. Let's save the world altogether! I really believe that. Maybe I'm just naive or too much, but I just need the sash in a Pride color with sparkles."
Fans can follow Jerome Prun on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.