Kennedy Davenport speaks out after devastating house fire: 'People think we are rich'

The RuPaul's Drag Race alum is asking for support through her GoFundMe page.

Kennedy Davenport attends "Noah's Arc: The Movie" premiere event.play icon

Kennedy Davenport attends "Noah's Arc: The Movie" premiere event.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Paramount+
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishDecember 17 2025 / 9:00 AM
Kennedy Davenport has crystallized!

The popular RuPaul's Drag Race queen is known for her memorable one-liners, so the queen has naturally built herself a strong fanbase over the years.

Back in October, tragedy struck Davenport's childhood home when it partially burned down in a devastating fire. After asking for help on social media via GoFundMe, the star has raised enough money to help rebuild.

"This year has been great! It's definitely had its ups and it has definitely had its downs, but you can't keep a girl down, honey! She must stay busy," Davenport tells PRIDE.

Although Davenport faced a personal setback with the house fire, the star is staying busier than ever by performing in RuPaul's Drag Race Live! in Las Vegas and by hosting her own show, The Kennedy Davenport Center Honors, on WOW Presents Plus.

"Everything is good. The worst happened during my residency where I really couldn't be home. Now that I'm home, there is a sense of family. I don't mind putting in the work because I love what I do and I love seeing smiles on people's faces."

Davenport's new show is sure to delights Drag Race fans around the world as he uses her iconic catchphrases to award queens with plenty of shady titles and accolades.

"People think we are rich. People think we just got it like that. No, this is a regular 9-to-5 just like anybody else. Everybody's struggling! The majority of this world don't have just $50,000 laying around or $5,000 at that. I'm just grateful that everybody came together to help."

The Kennedy Davenport Center Honors is streaming now on WOW Presents Plus. To see the full interview with Kennedy Davenport, check out the video at the top of the page.

