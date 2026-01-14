Skip to content
Athena Dion & Briar Blush's feud intensifies in Drag Race sneak peek (exclusive)

The girls are fighting!

Athena Dion & Briar Blush on RuPaul's Drag Race.

World of Wonder
January 14 2026
The queens are clocked in.

Season 18 of RuPaul's Drag Race is off to a solid start as fans have fallen in love with all of the sickening queens competing for the crown.

Besides the fabulous outfits and gag-worthy challenges each week, audiences are also eating up the feud between contestants Athena Dion and Briar Blush.

The queens started throwing shade at each other since the beginning of the competition, but after Dion nearly escaped the bottom two during the girl group challenge, Blush is twisting the knife in a first look clip of this week's episode. Check it out below!

RuPaul's Drag Race airs Friday nights on MTV.

