'Drag Race' queens unite in couture wedding gowns for Love Inc. magazine cover shoot (Exclusive)
Courtesy of Raul Tovar
The second print issue of the inclusive wedding magazine Love Inc. is about to hit newsstands, and this time, some of your favorite RuGirls are gracing the cover!
For the fab photo shoot, RuPaul Drag Race stars Aura Mayari, Jan Sport, Honey Davenport, Ariel Versace & Chasity St. Cartier, Mrs. Kasha Davis, and Jax donned couture wedding gowns and full drag glam as a symbol of unity in the face of all of the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation that has been sweeping the country and systematically attempting to roll back our rights.
Not only are the queens rocking wedding dresses on the cover, but they were interviewed about their own love lives for the story. They shared how they found love, how they balance their relationships with their unique careers, and how they've been using their platforms to take a stand for the LGBTQ+ community.
“Our second print issue of LoveInc. celebrates boundless love, self-expression and inclusivity.” said Founder and Editor in Chief Brittny Drye. “Now, more than ever, we want to amplify the voices and stories of LGBTQ+ individuals to showcase the community’s resilience, strength and unyielding love. These heartfelt love stories remind us of the universal nature of loveand the undeniable power it holds in breaking down barriers, fostering acceptance, and celebrating the beauty of diverse relationships.”
Keep scrolling to see gorgeous photos of the queens, see EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes footage, and get a taste of what they have to say!
Jan Sport (season 12, All Stars season 6)
“I do feel the tide shifting a little bit," Jan Sport said. "In terms of trying to diminish the LGBTQ+ vibrancy that we obviously have very much in our own lives, honey, look at how fabulous we are. We are not going anywhere.”
Mrs. Kasha Davis (season 7, All Stars season 8)
“We are living in a world of change at the moment with regard to the anti-drag, anti-LGBTQ, the queer community, our trans brothers and sisters," Mrs. Kasha Davis said. "And what we need to realize is that the fact is we are making progress. We are getting attention. We are seeing that the world is seeing all of us and some feathers are ruffled. Well, guess what? We’ve got a lot of ruffles, we’ve got a lot of feathers, and we're going to keep on shaking them and showing the world that we truly are one!”
Aura Mayari (season 15)
“Drag was not a dream, but it found me," Aura Mayari said. "What I’m doing now is doing my best and sharing my talent to a lot of people out there who are struggling, whether you’re straight, gay or whatever. I am able to touch some hearts, and that’s what’s most important to me.”
Ariel Versace and Chastity St. Cartier (season 11)
“No matter what we do, there’s always going to be a fight," Ariel Versace explained. "You must put your best foot forward and approach everything with kindness and power. Whatever power you can use, you have to utilize it to make your voice heard. In the words of J.Lo, LET’S GET LOUD.”
Jax (season 15)
“It’s sadly very violent. It’s sadly very scary," Jax said. "But if we have seen how things have gone in the past, we know that we’re going to come up above this and we’re going to hit back even stronger than they ever thought we could.”
Honey Davenport (season 11)
“I truly believe that it’s darkest before the dawn," Honey Davenport confided. "For a while, we were blinded by a small piece of equality, and it granted us some comfort. But now that we’re losing, we’re starting to fight again. I think that a lot of conversation is being had right now, and that is where change happens. I’m using my platform to spread the message by talking about it. Conversation is the precipice for change.”
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.