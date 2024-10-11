10 best 'RuPaul's Drag Race' power duos ranked

This IS RuPaul’s Best Friends Race, after all!
RuPaul’s Drag Race isn’t always about forming friendships. It is a competition, after all.
And yet, more often than not, incredible bonds and amazing power duos end up coming out of this franchise. Sometimes, these friendships are formed between queens competing in the same season. Other times, it is through touring and working together on other projects that these fierce duos end up forming.
One way or another, Drag Race fans definitely keep their eyes on certain queens who excel at working together, being besties, and/or acting like an absolute power duo.
Scroll through to check out the best RuPaul’s Drag Race power duos of all time.
10. Ra’Jah O’Hara & Silky Nutmeg Ganache
After competing for the first time together on season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Ra’Jah O’Hara and Silky Nutmeg Ganache would cross paths two more times in the franchise. As both queens returned to compete on All Stars 6 and were once again costars on Canada vs the World, fans watched them develop a beautiful and loyal friendship despite being in competition with each other.
9. Priyanka & Lemon
Fans were introduced to Priyanka and Lemon’s friendship on Canada’s Drag Race season one. Since then, these two queens have been absolute BFFs all over social media and collaborated on a few songs together. Most notably, Drag Race fans are obsessed with the “Come Through” collab between these two Canadian divas.
8. Latrice Royale & Manila Luzon
Latrice Royale and Manila Luzon didn’t originally compete in the same season on Drag Race, but their paths would soon cross on international tours, RuPaul’s Drag U, and as a team of competitors (“Latrila”) on All Stars 1. Though they both returned to compete as individuals on All Stars 4, it was clear by then that Luzon and Royale had developed an incredibly real and deep friendship outside of the werk room. For the past few years, these queens have been cohosting The Chop podcast together.
7. Violet Chachki & Gottmik
Violet Chachki and Gottmik also didn’t compete on the same season of Drag Race, but their friendship was destined to happen. These two L.A. fashion queens have become true BFFs over the years and even host a podcast together, No Gorge, nowadays. Most notably, Gottmik and Chachki were also featured together on the music video for “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras. The queens were also seen in the live performance of “Unholy” for the 2023 Grammys.
6. Symone & Gigi Goode
The House of Avalon was introduced to the world with Gigi Goode as a contestant on season 12 of Drag Race, and then furthered its reputation with Symone becoming America’s Next Drag Superstar in season 13. Overall, Symone and Goode are very close friends and can be seen attending fashion shows and exclusive events all around the world.
5. Alaska & Willam
Alaska and Willam first joined forces in The AAA Girls band that also included Courtney Act. Since then, these queens have collaborated on numerous projects together, including the Race Chaser podcast, which eventually grew into an entire MOM Podcasts network of shows featuring other Drag Race alumni. One only has to listen to Race Chaser to see that Alaska and Willam have a great friendship and an amazing dynamic as podcast cohosts.
4. Raja & Raven
Another juggernaut duo that was formed after their respective seasons of Drag Race consists of Raja and Raven. For many years now, these two fashion queens have been hosting Fashion Photo RuView for WOW Presents Plus – commenting on all of the looks from ongoing seasons of the series. It’s clear from the show that Raven and Raja know each other on a personal level, work incredibly well together, and have a deep respect for each other as drag artists.
3. Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme
As Seattle queens from seasons five and six, Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme have been good friends for many years. As their careers kept growing over time, Jinkx and Ben started to hit the road together with holiday-themed tours, which culminated in the 2020 film The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Special. In the meantime, Jinkx and Ben have released several songs together and keep collaborating on new content. These two are bestie goals.
2. Bob The Drag Queen & Monét X Change
There’s a reason why Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change cohost a podcast called Sibling Rivalry: these two are like literal siblings, constantly at odds for having divergent opinions but also having a deep love for each other. Bob and Monét have gone on tour together, appeared on The Simpsons as a duo, and have demonstrated how strong their friendship is over the years. While we have yet to get a Drag Race moment with these two queens on screen, there is plenty of content of them together all over the internet.
1. Trixie Mattel & Katya
At this point, what haven’t Trixie Mattel and Katya done together? Books, podcasts, Netflix web series, WOW Presents Plus’ UNHhhh, makeup collaborations, joint tours, music collabs… there is an endless well of Trixie and Katya content out there, and Drag Race fans eat it all up. There’s no denying that these two are the ultimate power duo of the franchise, despite not really being that close when they first met in season seven. As of right now, though, Trixie and Katya are true BFFs and the best collaborators.