This hilarious video of Asia O'Hara slapping Ricky Cornish at 'Drag Race Live' has us CACKLING

You better werk!

RuPaul is the cover star on the March/April issue of Out and mother is revealing more than ever before.

Not only are fans of the mogul enjoying her sickening looks in the latest spread, but queens from RuPaul's Drag Race Live in Las Vegas are also joining in on the excitement.

Host Asia O'Hara brought me up on stage during the hysterical slapping bit, and if you're a fan of Drag Race, then you know RuPaul loves to playfully slap a queen or two after being read for filth.

Check out the hilarious moment below!

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out RuPaul on the cover of Out, then subscribe to print today for the latest exclusives in entertainment, fashion, art, travel, and culture.

Also, if you're heading to Vegas, make sure to check out RuPaul's Drag Race Live by purchasing tickets here.