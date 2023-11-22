Scroll To Top

12 Shadiest Moments On 'Give It To Me Straight' With Maddy Morphosis

| 11/22/23
simbernardo

Bernardo Sim

Editor

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Read Full Bio