12 Shadiest Moments On 'Give It To Me Straight' With Maddy Morphosis

The straight-up shade of it all!
After being cast on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 as the first-ever straight cis male contestant in the series, Maddy Morphosis went on to place 10th overall and win the annual Golden Boot Award for her ‘Glamazon Prime’ runway look. (She's a winner, baby!)
Following her time on the show, Maddy kickstarted a new interview series titled Give It to Me Straight, which quickly became one of the funniest, shadiest, and most entertaining digital shows from a Drag Race alum that you can find on YouTube. Maddy is definitely becoming one of the most popular queens in recent Drag Race herstory, and these absolutely savage and hilarious interviews are contributing to her post-season legacy.
Scroll through to check out some of the shadiest moments on Give It to Me Straight with Maddy Morphosis – and make sure to subscribe to her channel on YouTube.
Jasmine Kennedie
Jasmine: “Do you want kids?”
Maddy: “I don’t think I have the time.”
Jasmine: “Any drag kids?”
Maddy: “Oh, god no.”
Jasmine: “No. Like, what would you teach?”
Maddy: “How to be entertaining. The f*ck?”
Jasmine: “[laughs] I’m kidding!”
Maddy: “What would you teach? How to ruin your knees before you’re 30?”
Watch the full episode here.
Silky Nutmeg Ganache
Maddy: “You were on season 11, All Stars 6, and Canada vs the World, what franchise do you want to lose next?
Silky: “Damn.”
Watch the full episode here.
Willow Pill
Willow: “One time on set, I said something snarky to [redacted] and she was like, ‘You disabled little b*tch.’ And I laughed so f*cking hard. I thought it was so funny. I love when people have the nerve to go there, because illness is something people are really afraid of. If you can go there, I respect you.”
Maddy: “I was so terrified of what people were gonna think of me on the season… that’s why I would never even dare to call you a Make-A-Wish drag queen. I would never. That is too f*cked up, and it’s wrong.”
Watch the full episode here.
Kerri Colby
Maddy: “What would you say has been more detrimental to your love life: do you think it’s the fact that you hate bottoming or the fact that you’re only attracted to gay men?”
Watch the full episode here.
Mrs. Kasha Davis
Maddy: “One thing with All Stars, obviously you want to go back to show that you can do some things that you might’ve missed out on, or how your drag has changed. But also to show that, y’know, you’re more than you were before. Like, the growth. You went from 11th place to 10th, and that’s nothing to sneeze about.”
Watch the full episode here.
Kennedy Davenport
Maddy: “What do you think was a bigger mistake in your life: your descent into drug addiction or this hair?”
Kennedy: “Ahhhh! F*ck you!”
Watch the full episode here.
Irene The Alien
Irene: “My gender is ‘hot.’”
Maddy: “Okay.”
Irene: “I wanna be attractive.”
Maddy: “Okay.”
Irene: “And my sexuality is ‘hot.’”
Maddy: “Yeah. So you still have time on your journey, is what you’re saying.”
Irene: “[laughs] Get f*cked!”
Watch the full episode here.
Latrice Royale
Latrice: “You here sitting, looking like Lucille Ball and she dead.”
Maddy: “But I look like her in her prime. You look like Aretha [Franklin] when she performed for Obama… the last time.”
Latrice: “The last!”
Watch the full episode here.
Rock M. Sakura
Maddy: “I just want to address something. You made a video when season 14 came out reviewing the drag names of season 14, and you said, and I quote, ‘I hate it. I f*cking hate it.’”
Rock: “Oh, you name!”
Maddy: “What do you have against my name so bad?”
Rock: “The metamorphosis concept is so overused by straight people.”
Maddy: “For your information, my drag name was not about ‘because I’m like a butterfly.’ It was a decent pun that worked for what I was doing.”
Rock: “The whole ‘Maddy Morphosis’ thing… it’s just funny because you’re right here in person. I’m so sorry. Can I formally apologize to you right here on camera?”
Maddy: “Don’t apologize because you feel bad. If that’s your feelings, that’s fine. But I just wanted to get it out in the open.”
Rock: “Yeah. I hate your name.”
Maddy: “Your name is Rock.”
Watch the full episode here.
Heidi N Closet
Heidi: “Do you ever feel p*ssy p*ssy c*nt c*nt?”
Maddy: “Legally, I have to say no.”
Watch the full episode here.
Nicky Doll
Nicky: “I love that it’s the straight queen who is wearing nail polish and the gay one is not wearing anything.”
Maddy: “It’s because I take my job seriously. Unlike the host of Drag Race France.”
Nicky: “Oh, it’s a job for you?”
Maddy: “It is a job. It’s literally how I pay my bills.”
Nicky: “Well, it’s my life. This is not a job. Every day is a f*cking gift for me.”
Maddy: “So you don’t take your life seriously.”
Nicky: “Well, I’m still gay.”
Watch the full episode here.
Lawrence Chaney
Lawrence: “It’s very obvious, in my opinion, where you can tell the blatant fatphobia in the comments that the fans say.”
Maddy: “Yeah. But as a big fat slag, what are some of the struggles that you face?”
Watch the full episode here.