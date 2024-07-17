Ginger Minj on making P-Town even GAYER & what it would take for her to return for 'All Stars'

The glamour toad will not be stopped.

Ginger Minj has quite a few iconic moments during her three runs on RuPaul's Drag Race and its popular All Stars spin-off.

Although she's walked through the werkroom doors three times now, this queen is not backing down and is always happy to pick up the phone if Mama Ru calls.

"I would never turn down the opportunity as long as it fit into my life," Minj says. "There have been times that they've called in the past where I was busy, [but] I don't think I'll ever say no. Who knows what the future holds?"

The southern queen is even open to packing her bags and traveling overseas if the right opportunity arises.

"I think if I could choose if I could go back to anything, I would want to do UK vs. the World. I've had such a good experience with the UK in the past. I have a great fanbase over there. Or, I would really love to do Down Under vs. the World. The drag there is so campy. Who knows if they're even ever going to do that?!"

Until she sashays back onto set, Minj has been keeping busy in her summer home in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

The queen has breathed new life into the The Art House Theater and she's ushered in all new types of queer entertainment including drag, Broadway, and comedy shows. Plus, Minj is tapping into her theater roots by starring in The Broads’ Way 2: Electric Boobaloo.

"Our question every year is, 'How can we make P-Town even gayer?' I think we manage to do it! You can come to every single show every single week and see something completely different. That's what we're doing this summer and it's been going really well so far. We just want more and more people to come and see it."

Fans can check out all of the exciting shows on The Art House Theater's official website. To see the full interview with Ginger Minj, check out the video below.