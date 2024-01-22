Jackie Cox is showing more skin and fans can get up close and personal

The Persian Princess of Drag is also looking fine... out of drag!
Jackie Cox made it all the way to the top five on season twelve on RuPaul's Drag Race and hasn't slowed down since her time on the show.
Not only has her drag evolved throughout the years, but the queen has also dipped into theater, live shows, and shown plenty of skin online.
In and out of drag, the star is keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Scroll below to see why Jackie Cox (AKA Darius Rose) is our Man Crush Monday!
They're an amazing interview.
In a new interview with PRIDE, Jackie Cox spilled all the tea on her confidence in her drag and out-of-drag personas.
The queen is actually merging all of her talents as a performer in her upcoming Off-Broadway debut in the hit show Make Me Gorgeous!
Fans not only get to see her shine in the starring role as Kenneth / Kate Marlowe, but they get to see her challenge herself by playing a very diverse character.
"Kenneth / Kate Marlowe was a really fascinating person and this play covers the first half of their life before they transitioned. It's the most challenging thing I've ever done in my life. It includes drag, singing, burlesque, and yes... some partial nudity," Cox says.
They're very easy on the eyes.
Speaking of nudity, the star has had no problem showing more skin at public appearances and across social media.
With Cox's role in Make Me Gorgeous! requiring a bit of nudity, the star is loving this current era of accepting the skin they're in.
"People definitely react to a lot of my out-of-drag stuff, which is what gave me the confidence to do a play like this. There's a bit of drag, but most of the piece, I'm not in any kind of drag. It's 2024! Let's be any and all genders we're ready to be."
They've considered joining OnlyFans.
Naturally, cuties like Jackie Cox get a lot of love and attention for their good looks online.
Fans have been sliding in their DM's for years and with more out-of-drag content sure to come, it looks like people will continue to slide in.
One of her common requests? To create an account on OnlyFans.
"The DM's are wild! I will say that. They can be quite wild. I don't think I'm going to [join OnlyFans.] I'm very confident in myself, but I want to share that part of myself not with the world. I'm really flattered. In ten years, you'll replay this interview after I've become an OnlyFans star (laughs)! No, that's not me. It's not in my cards."
Check out Jackie Cox's Off-Broadway debut in Make Me Gorgeous! starting February 1 and get more information at the website here.