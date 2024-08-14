25 pics from 'Drag Race's RU-ller rink event that have us feeling the FOMO

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for RuPaul’s Drag Race Emmy Nomination Celebration - Roller Rink Event
What’s more exciting than your favorite glamazons hanging out? Glamazons on wheels, of course!
Last night Mama Ru hopped into the DJ booth while season 16 queens including Sapphira Cristál, Q, Dawn, Mhi’ya Iman LePaige, Xunami Muse, Megami, Mirage, Geneva Carr, Amanda Tori Meeting, and Hershii LiqCour-Jeté took a spin around the checkerboard roller rink floor at on the rooftop of the iconic West Hollywood, CA restaurant, E.P. & L.P.
Why? In celebration! The stars were there celebrating their 10s, 10s, 10 Emmy nominations! And what better way to get into the party mode than with RuPaul spinning and sunset cocktails?
Are you feeling the FOMO? First of all, same. But fans can actually relive the experience at the “Drag Race” branded roller rink activation being held there from August 16th through 18th. Tickets are on salenow.
Keep scrolling for a peek at the night’s festivities, on wheels!
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for RuPaul’s Drag Race Emmy Nomination Celebration - Roller Rink Event
