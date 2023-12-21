Scroll To Top

Aja Clarifies Criticism Of Anetra 'Appropriating' Ballroom After A Firestorm Of Online Hate

| 12/21/23
simbernardo
author avatar

Bernardo Sim

Editor

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Read Full Bio