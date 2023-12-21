Aja Clarifies Criticism Of Anetra 'Appropriating' Ballroom After A Firestorm Of Online Hate

The Aja vs. Anetra discourse is back – and here’s why!
Early on in 2023, Aja was among the high-profile individuals from ballroom culture who criticized Anetra’s ballroom-inspired Variety Show performance at the grand premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15.
On the show, Anetra won the Variety Show maxi challenge and coined the “walk that f*cking duck” catchphrase from her performance. Former Drag Race and Legendary contestant Aja was one of the celebrities who expressed concerns regarding Drag Race girls “borrowing” from ballroom culture without being directly involved in the scene.
On Saturday, Dec. 16, content creator GreenGay shared a new video about Aja that explored her entire journey on Drag Race season nine, All Stars 3, and Legendary season three, and also brought back up some of the things Aja said about Anetra while Drag Race season 15 was airing.
Even though GreenGay carefully explained Aja’s reasoning and provided more context to her concerns about Anetra’s ballroom inspirations, it seems like the video served as a reminder to fans that they were still angry at Aja. So the discourse is back-back-back again.
Aja shares a new post about the drama with Anetra.
On Monday, Dec. 18, Aja shared a new X post commenting on the Anetra drama once again. At first, this new post seemed like it came out of nowhere, as many fans were unaware that the topic had been brought back up in the latest GreenGay video.
“Just want to remind everyone that I still stand 10 toes on what I said about Anetra and everything regarding ballroom,” Aja wrote. “I’m never apologizing, nor do I give a f*ck to. Y’all were wrong, are still wrong, and will remain wrong. Remain misinformed.”
Aja says she’s getting attacked again after GreenGay’s latest video.
The Drag Race and Legendary star clarified in a subsequent X post that her new comment didn’t come out of nowhere. Apparently, a lot of fans flooded Aja with new hateful messages in reaction to what she said about Anetra while season 15 was airing.
“Because ever since the green gay video came out, people want to remind me how much they are still upset about everything that I said,” Aja wrote. “And I want to remind you that I don’t give a f*ck!”
Aja clarifies her stance on Anetra…
There was *A LOT* of back-and-forth between Aja and Drag Race fans since the GreenGay video came out. But on Wednesday, Dec. 20, Aja shared a new thread of X posts titled “Clarifying My Stance” – which is clearly meant to say her peace and perhaps end this discourse one and for all.
“The recent discourse around my views on Anetra and ballroom culture has been intense,” Aja wrote. “As an Afro Latina deeply ingrained in ballroom from my youth, this culture means more than just dance – it’s been a lifeline for many.”
She added, “My concerns aren’t about Anetra personally. It’s about preserving and respecting a culture that’s given us so much. Facing hostility and threats for voicing this is unacceptable.”
…and apologizes if her “passion seemed negative.”
“Apologies if my passion seemed negative,” Aja continued. “I stand by the importance of giving back to a culture that sustains us. Moving forward, I’ll use my platform to educate and highlight ballroom legends, aiming for understanding rather than conflict.”
The final X post in the thread read, “Thank you for the support and understanding from many of you. Let’s continue this conversation respectfully.”
It’s not a bad thing for people to have discussions and debates, or have diverging perspectives and opinions. In fact, social media should have been a safe place for these things to happen. Unfortunately, we currently find ourselves in a place where disagreements make people feel “attacked,” prompting them to want to “defend” themselves. Literal life-or-death issues are happening as we speak. Deadly wars, women’s rights being taken away, anti-LGBTQ+ bills being passed, and a high-stakes US presidential election coming through in 2024.
That isn’t said to minimize the importance of cultural discourse. We should be having these conversations as artists, creatives, and journalists from marginalized communities. But particularly in this situation, it feels very straightforward to understand Aja’s valid concerns and also understand Anetra’s good intentions.
Hopefully, Aja’s new X posts can put an end to what now feels like an endless (and very unproductive) discussion among fans who are unwilling to understand any other point of view.