Here's why 'Drag Race's Amanda Tori Meating & Plane Jane are feuding

The dolls are the dolls!
Seven queens were introduced in the first episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16, while seven more girls entered the werk room in episode 2. With episode 3 coming this Friday, Jan. 19, the fans are finally getting to see these two groups meeting and interacting with each other.
As expected, there is immediate tension between Plane Jane and Amanda Tori Meating. As seen in the official preview for Drag Race season 16 episode 3, Amanda introduces herself to the other queens and Jane immediately delivers a confessional calling Amanda’s drag “hideous.” Jane then “apologizes to the Drag Race audience for having to witness such a goblin.”
From just this preview, the discourse has now spilled over to social media… and the girls are girling, let’s just say that!
Amanda wanted to talk, but the NDAs prevented her.
Nearly all competitive reality shows ask contestants to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in order to compete on a TV show. Following the release of this shady preview of episode 3, Amanda shared an X post saying that she has “much to say but those NDAs are still tight, miss girl.”
Amanda followed up with a statement about her looks.
With certain fans using Jane’s comments to poke fun at Amanda, she decided to share a follow-up X post that read:
“Sure I may have looked hideous at the beginning of last summer but nothing could be more hideous than a hating ass b*tch. I already fixed my mug but I hear the other thing is a long term condition. Hope that girl gets better some day!”
She added, “And before anyone starts acting crazy in her comments, no I don’t condone any hate toward her. If you wanna go send her hate you should be one of her fans instead [because] y’all act real similar.”
Jane responded to Amanda’s X post about improving her aesthetic.
“‘Fixed’ is subjective mama but yes! I’m team Amanda all the way, f those nay sayers still calling you hideous! Little do they know, you’re well on your way from drag incompetence to drag mediocrity like the rest of us.”
Amanda shared a video of her make-up during a night of “anger and vengeance.”
Amanda posted a clip of herself showing off her makeup. “No and the thing is you can clearly see that I mugged with anger and vengeance in my heart this night,” she wrote over the video.
Jane reacted to Amanda’s video.
“Yesss sister!” Jane wrote as she re-posted Amanda’s video. “I’m telling you, anger and vengeance makes us stronger and is the fuel for all slayage.”
Ultimately, the girlies don't seem too pressed! And we stan a little fun shade between sisters. So everyone please behave on socials and in the DMs. It's really not that serious.