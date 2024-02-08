10 best girl groups in 'RuPaul's Drag Race' herstory

These girl groups truly popped off!
From Destiny’s Child to the Spice Girls to Fifth Harmony, girl groups have played a huge role in the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise over the years. This impact has been felt in lip sync songs, inspired runway themes, and the eventual addition of actual girl-group challenges to the series.
As the flagship Drag Race series celebrates its 15th anniversary and the overall franchise expands into international spinoffs all over the world, more and more seasons are adopting the girl-groups challenge and putting their own spins on it. On Drag Race UK, this maxi challenge is already a big staple. It’s also become a regular thing in recent seasons of the American show, and was a viral sensation for Drag Race Philippines season 1.
Given that Drag Race season 16 just gave us another solid girl-groups challenge that ended up with a surprising win, this feels like the perfect time to take a trip down memory lane and remember some of the best girl groups in Drag Race herstory!
Scroll through to check out our favorite girl groups in the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise
Thicc & Stick (‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 16)
The latest addition to this pantheon of fabulous Drag Race girl groups is Thicc & Stick from season 16 of the flagship series. This girl group, consisting of Geneva Karr, Megami, Mhi’ya Iman LePaige, and Nymphia Wind, delivered a fun and exciting Rumix version of RuPaul’s song “A.S.M.R. Lover.” They were all deemed the winners of the challenge, and the rest of the cast was gagging!
“Drag Up Your Life” (RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3’)
The All Stars 3 girl group between BeBe Zahara Benet (Jungle Kitty), BenDeLaCreme (Goth Kitty), Kennedy Davenport (Diva Kitty), Shangela (Sparkle Kitty), and Trixie Mattel (I.Q. Kitty) didn’t have an official name. Still, their fantastic performance of “Drag Up Your Life” gave them the win, and BeBe and Ben placed in the top 2. And yes, this was the episode where Ben eliminated herself, and also the episode where we got BeBe’s legendary “Ratata-tiki-tata” verse.
Flexbomb Girls (‘Drag Race Philippines’ Season 1)
The Flexbomb Girls, consisting of Turing, Eva Le Queen, Marina Summers, Brigiding, and Lady Morgana, absolutely slayed the girl-group challenge on Drag Race Philippines season 1, turning “Pop Off Ate” into a viral sensation in the fandom. While the winner of the maxi challenge was Turing, all the other girl-group members got top/high placements for their strong performances.
The Other Girls (‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7’)
Jaida Essence Hall, Jinkx Monsoon, The Vivienne, and Yvie Oddly formed The Other Girls girl group in the all-winners edition of All Stars 7. At the start, this felt like a very unlikely winning group for the challenge. However, these queens pulled through in their performance of “2getha 4eva,” and the top two of the week consisted of The Vivienne and Yvie.
Frock Destroyers (‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Season 1)
There was just no competition when Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, and Divina De Campo formed the Frock Destroyers girl group to perform “Break Up (Bye Bye)” — so much so that this challenge immediately became a huge staple for the Drag Race UK series that was brought back every single week. Together, Baga, Blu, and Divina have toured around the world as the Frock Destroyers, long extending the impact of this group on the show.
The Panty Hos (‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 6)
Bringing the Drag Race girl-groups challenge into the genre of hip-hop was an amazing idea to force the season 6 queens to step out of their comfort zone. Well, at least for some of them! The Panty Hos group was stacked with superstars like Adore Delano, Bianca Del Rio, Courtney Act, Darienne Lake, and Laganja Estranja. Ultimately, Adore was deemed the winner of this challenge, and even though Darienne fumbled, she was still considered safe due to her group’s stellar performance.
SRV (‘Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World’ Season 1)
Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Ra’Jah O’Hara, and Vanity Milan formed the SRV girl-group challenge for the very first challenge on Canada vs the World season 1. To be honest, we felt like all SRV members should’ve been on the top for this week, but the judges chose Vanity as the winner to represent the group. Overall, though, we were living for their verses on “Bonjour, Hi.”
“Bad Boy, Baby” (‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 14)
Bosco, Daya Betty, and Willow Pill got together as a 1960s girl group to sing the original song “Bad Boy, Baby” — and let’s just say that their absolutely twisted sense of humor and wordplay had us gagging for more. This girl-groups challenge from season 14 can sometimes get lost in the fandom’s discourse, but this was a top-tier performance from three finalists of the season.
Good Girls (‘Drag Race Brasil’ Season 1)
Scalding hot take incoming! Even though the panel of judges is usually right about which girl group was the best in the challenge, a significant portion of the fandom stands behind the opinion that the “Good Girls” group on Drag Race Brasil season 1 was much, much better than the “Bad Girls” group. Aquarela, Betina Polaroid, Diva More, Melusine Sparkle, Miranda Lebrão, and Naza all had exciting verses and performances for “Festa com Mozão,” and certainly stood out in the challenge.
United Kingdolls (‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Season 2)
One season after the Frock Destroyers set the blueprint, we really didn’t expect that another girl group would capture the same energy and influence in season 2. Well, guest what Mimi? The United Kingdolls — A’Whora, Bimini, Lawrence Chaney, and Tayce — did exactly that with their performance of “UK Hun?” It’s not even up for debate that this is the best girl group of all time in the entire Drag Race franchise. And like the Frock Destroyers, the United Kingdolls have also gone on tour as a real girl group.