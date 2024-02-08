10 'Drag Race' queens who read so well they're actual librarians

The shade of it all!
Reading is fundamental, and that’s a message that the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise has been pushing for several years. Between reading each other in the werk room, in Roast challenges, or even in the official reading challenge, the art of “reading” is still considered a valuable element of LGBTQ+ culture.
As documented in Paris Is Burning, queer people have developed the dynamics to read one another as a tool for survival. Instead of receiving insults from people who actually want to hurt you, it’s easier to get read by a peer or a friend, which can subsequently help you create a thick skin to go out in the world and feel unstoppable.
While it’s true that some people have confused “reading” and “throwing shade” with just being unnecessarily hurtful to others, this is still a common practice among certain circles of queer people — and particularly between drag performers in their safe spaces.
Over 15 years, the Drag Race franchise has introduced us to phenomenal reading queens who really understand the assignment. Here’s our list of favorites!
Jujubee
When Jujubee won the first-ever reading challenge on Drag Race season 2, she set the tone for what would be expected from this mini challenge for years to come. She then won the reading challenge once again on All Stars 5 and UK vs the World season 1, proving just how incredible her reading abilities can be. Besides winning the actual reading challenge three times, Jujubee’s confessional interviews are always hilarious, making her one of the most exciting and creative “reading queens” of the entire franchise.
Delta Work
We saw quite a few glimpses of Delta Work’s readability in season 3, but it’s her post-season work (pun intended) that truly solidified her as a bona fide Drag Race librarian. Delta’s social media reads — often about rather small grievances — are legendary. On her show, Very Delta, she also has room to go off and make all of us feel seen, heard, and represented. You better work, Delta! We love and salute you.
Latrice Royale
Latrice Royale won the reading challenges in season 4 and on All Stars 4, proving that this Miss Congeniality winner can also be incredibly skilled in the art of reading the dolls when the time and place feel correct. Even though most people think about Latrice as a sweetheart — which she is! — this queen is no stranger to shade, and even originated the timeliness catchphrase, “The shade of it all!” during her appearance at the season 4 premiere episode.
Alaska
Another sneaky reading assassin who doesn’t necessarily come off that way to most fans is none other than she, her, the 49th state, Alaska! Alaska is also a two-time reading challenge winner with her appearances in season 5 and All Stars 2. In her original songs, many of which make references to other queens and Drag Race moments, Alaska is no stranger to throwing a little bit of shade… often in a sisterly manner, but just as fierce and creative as the other reading queens of the series!
Bob the Drag Queen
Bob the Drag Queen is another supreme reading queen. Even though this was very well-established in season 8, it’s become even clearer over the years through Bob’s original music, comedy specials, The Pit Crew hosting appearances, and in the Sibling Rivalry podcast with Monét X Change. At times, Bob’s reads can be even more piercing given that she is often pretty accurate in her assessment of other people. And sometimes the truth hurts, doesn’t it?
Kim Chi
Otherwise known as Kimberly Chi to close friends, Kim Chi is another rather silent assassin who can eviscerate a fellow contender when it comes to reading. While the judges and fans were trained to look for Bob, Acid Betty, and Thorgy Thor for good reads in season 8, we slowly began to discover the true librarian that exists inside Kim. In the years that followed, she’s also proven time and time again on social media that she can read someone like no one else can. Doughnut (do not) mess with this makeup legend!
Trinity The Tuck
Where. Are. The. Jokes. When it comes to Trinity The Tuck — who first competed as Trinity Taylor in season 9 but would go on to win All Stars 4 alongside Monét X Change and make it as a finalist in the all-winners edition of All Stars 7 — a lot of fans didn’t really see it coming that she’d have such amazing reads. But despite struggling in some roast challenges, Trinity’s reads in the werk room and confessional interviews are pretty much unbeatable. She has endless one-liners that have stood the test of time. And, girl, WE LIVE!
Maddy Morphosis
Maddy Morphosis didn’t exactly prove herself as a reading queen throughout season 14. On the other hand, she absolutely earned herself a spot in this Hall of Fame of Drag Race librarians with the launch of her YouTube series, Give It to Me Straight, where Maddy reads her interviewees to shreds while also creating a safe space for them to open up and have a kiki. This queen really understands the art of reading, and we have to stan.
Mistress Isabelle Brooks
This season 15 juggernaut had viewers and queens alike shaking in their boots with her legendary reads both on and off Drag Race. Even after some time has passed from her season, Mistress Isabelle Brooks is still considered a champion at the art of reading through her interview appearances, performances, and social media posts trolling the girlies. In this house, we stan M.I.B.
Lemon
Unfortunately, Lemon sashayed away from UK vs the World season 1 way too soon… but this queen has solidified herself as an ultimate reading queen just her confessionals on Canada’s Drag Race and also by winning the series’ reading challenge in season 1. Lemon has also furthered her “reading” brand through hilarious social media posts and incredible verses in songs. All things considered, we have to stay this reading doll!