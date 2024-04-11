Scroll To Top
Watch Daya Betty educate her Drag Race sisters on 'gooning' in viral video that has us CACKLING

Drag Race alums Aquaria and Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Daya Betty
These Ru Girls have us cracking up with their hilarious video!

Drag Race season 15 champion Mistress Isabelle Brooks is going viral on X for…checks notes…talking about gooning?

If you needed more proof that gooning is in the ether, Mistress Isabelle just posted a video asking about the self-pleasure technique that is currently going viral on X. The hilarious clip also features her fellow Drag Race alums Daya Betty, Aquaria, and Bosco.

“Daya’s here teaching us what gooning is,” Mistress Isabelle says when the short clip starts. “We want to see some gooners.”

Then, the camera pans over to a smirking Bosco, before gooning instructor Daya pops on the screen, saying, “Show us your best gooning vids!” As the video clip ends, someone suggests, “Let’s goon together,” while Aquaria stands in the back of the room, looking very unamused.

Aquaria is unamused

We’re with Aquaria. Asking the internet to send you a spicy solo activity video seems like an idea that is doomed to backfire!

Gooding, the practice of watching porn for hours while masturbating but never allowing yourself to have an orgasm — think Olympic-level edging — has been having a moment on the internet.

People are asking Google about it, and someone even went viral on X earlier this week by posting a video of a Drag Race group performance where Eureka is making a funny face and sticking her tongue out in the background, with the caption “Mind u Eureka was gooning here.”

Regardless of the topic, we love to see the Ru Girls hanging out!

Latest Stories

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

