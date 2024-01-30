Not just Mhi'ya: other hilarious & iconic Cher impressions from 'Drag Race' queens

Thank you for Cher-ing!
The Queen of Flips herself, Mhi’ya Iman LePaige, has just added a brand-new entry to the long-running list of iconic and hilarious Cher moments from RuPaul’s Drag Race queens.
Season 16 episode 4, titled “RDR Live,” featured a sketchy comedy challenge and a “Everything Every-Cher All At Once” runway category. During the judges’ deliberations, the judges had negative critiques about Mhi’ya’s overall performance in the challenge, but they did praise her for giving them more energy and showing more of her personality.
Mama Ru then asked Mhi’ya to do her best Cher on the main stage… and what came out was a hilarious and iconic impersonation that combined Cher and Kermit the Frog. Not only has the Queen of Flips embraced this fantastic meme, but she’s now even selling merch with that branding. We love to see it!
Over the years, we’ve had several fantastic Cher moments from Drag Race queens, and Mhi’ya’s unique impersonation is now entering this list of legends!
Scroll through to check out the funniest and most iconic Cher moments from RuPaul’s Drag Race queens — and keep tuning into new episodes of season 16 every Friday on MTV.
Delta Work (Season 3)
Logo TV
The very iconic Cher moment in the series took place on Drag Race season 3. Delta Work played Cher in the Snatch Game, but things didn’t go so well for her in the challenge. While she fell in the bottom two and had to lip sync for her life, we still have a deep appreciation for Delta opening the doors for Cher moments in the franchise!
Chad Michaels (Season 4)
Logo TV
The ultimate Cher impersonator in the world, Chad Michaels, competed in season 4 of Drag Race and gave us the best Cher moment in the entire franchise while playing the Snatch Game. Chad was able to bring out the comedy of Cher while also staying very respectful to the popstar that has inspired him so much over the years. Unsurprisingly, Chad won the Snatch Game, and we were living for it.
Cher: The Unauthorized Rusical (Season 10)
Drag Race season 10 had an entire challenge — “Cher: The Unauthorized Rusical” — devoted to this pop music legend. During the challenge, the queens played different points in Cher’s life and career, and Kameron Michaels won the Rusical with her performance as 60s Cher.
Tamisha Iman (Season 13)
VH1
The “RuPaulmark Channel” acting challenge of season 13 had Tamisha Iman cast as a character who was clearly inspired by Cher. While Tamisha struggled with the performance for a little bit, she kept pushing forward and turned this into yet another hilarious Cher moment on Drag Race.
Scarlet Envy (All Stars 6)
Many queens tried to defeat the Lip Sync Guru of All Stars 6, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, as she attempted to return to the competition by defeating everyone in a lip sync. One of those lip syncs, against Scarlet Envy, was to the tune of Cher’s “Song of the Lonely.” Not only did Scarlet lip sync against Silky, but she delivered a full Cher moment that had Ru and the fans gagging.
Jujubee (UK vs the World Season 1)
BBC
Jujubee did Cher as her Snatch Game impersonation on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World season 1. It wasn’t a masterful performance like Chad Michael’s in season 4, but there was something about Juju playing Cher that still had everyone laughing out loud.
Trixie Mattel (pretty much everywhere!)
A running gag from Trixie Mattel is her not-so-great but definitely hilarious impersonation of Cher. It’s another one that feels “so bad that it’s good” performances, and Trixie loves doing it to get us laughing. At this point, Trixie has done her Cher all over the place — from UNHhhh to I Like to Watch to live concerts.
Alaska & Willam (Race Chaser)
Another honorable mention is this episode of Race Chaser that featured Cher impersonations from both Alaska and Willam. Much like Trixie’s, these queens are aware that they aren’t nailing it. But that’s part of the fun that gay people have with impersonating Cher: do your best and just laugh at the result!