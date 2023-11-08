Fan-Casting An All-Comedy Queens Season of 'Drag Race All Stars'

These queens can definitely make RuPaul laugh!
We love watching comedy queens on RuPaul’s Drag Race. These queens usually do great not only in comedy challenges like the Snatch Game and the roast, but also in acting challenges and Rusicals if they’re able to integrate some comedy chops into their characters.
While there’s typically one or two of these queens per season, we’d be very curious to see what a full RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season of comedy queens would look like. Given that so many of the challenges nowadays boil down to making RuPaul – and the fans – laugh, it’d certainly be fabulous to watch an entire season featuring comedy superstars who deserve a second chance at the crown.
Scroll through to check out our top picks when fan-casting an all-Comedy Queens season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, which is available for streaming on Paramount+.
Tammie Brown (Season 1)
Logo TV
There’s literally no one other Drag Race contestant more committed to her drag persona than Tammie Brown. Despite being introduced in season one, this queen still stands as one of the funniest and cookiest characters ever featured in the series. We’d love to see how Tammie would do in an All Stars season full of other comedy queens.
Pandora Boxx (Season 2)
Logo TV
Pandora Boxx was, in many ways, considered the first “comedy queen” in the franchise. Despite not winning the first-ever Snatch Game, Pandora’s performance stood out and showed future contestants how the game should be played going beyond impersonations. Pandora did compete again on All Stars 1 and All Stars 6, but it’d be sickening to see her perform in a comedy-heavy cast.
Kelly Mantle (Season 6)
Logo TV
Kelly Mantle was incredibly overlooked in season six, to the point that she was sent home as the first-eliminated queen. Nonetheless, this actress and comedienne has put in a lot of hard work post-Drag Race and proved herself to be a talented and hilarious performer. She’s also gone through her transition since last appearing on the show, which makes her totally ready for a great All Stars comeback!
Jasmine Masters (Season 7)
Logo TV
The ultimate meme queen of Drag Race, Jasmine Masters, unfortunately didn’t land her stand-up talent number while competing on All Stars 4. In any case, this is a bona fide comedy star outside of the show, and it’s only fair that she gets another shot at the crown. If she were to compete in a season where comedy was the focus, we could bet that Jasmine had an even better chance at having her charisma and her strengths recognized.
Thorgy Thor (Season 8)
Logo TV
Certain fans easily overlook just how hilarious Thorgy Thor both times that she competed on Drag Race, but that doesn’t make her any less funny and talented. During season eight, Thorgy regularly went toe-to-toe with Bob the Drag Queen. On All Stars 3, she could’ve done a great job in a lot of the challenges that she missed out on. So, we’d love to see her back on all-comedy queens version of All Stars!
Miz Cracker (Season 10)
VH1
Miz Cracker admittedly gets in her own way sometimes. In season 10, Cracker had us falling in love with her during the confessionals. On All Stars 5, we once again were ready to root for Cracker, but it seemed like she was stressing herself out too much. But if watch Cracker’s videos, see her on tour, and/or follow her on social media, it is undeniable that this comedy queen has everything it takes to win Drag Race.
Nina West (Season 11)
VH1
The 11-gendary season of Drag Race wasn’t particularly known for being hilarious. This ultimately led to a camp/comedy queen like Nina West not performing as well as we all hoped that she would. But if Nina were to compete among a cast of comedy queens, we’d love to see how well she could do. And who knows, maybe even secure a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame!
Jackie Cox (Season 12)
VH1
It is unbelievable to remember that Jackie Cox made it all the way to the top five of Drag Race season 12 without ever winning a maxi challenge. She was so, so, so close to winning several challenges – particularly the ones that focused on comedy – and absolutely needs to come back to compete on All Stars.
DeJa Skye (Season 14)
VH1
The infamous Snatch Game of season 14 put seven of the remaining eight contestants in the bottom, forcing a seven-way lip sync challenge to determine who would go home. In turn, DeJa Skye won the Snatch Game and was completely safe from having to go against the other queens in the lip syncs. We would really love to see DeJa in an all-comedy queens cast of All Stars so she could prove once more just how hilarious she can be.
Loosey LaDuca (Season 15)
MTV
Loosey LaDuca received the long-running “delusional edit” during her run in season 15, but that doesn’t erase the fact that she was a great and hilarious queen all season long. Besides winning the Snatch Game as Joan Rivers and the Bubbly Comedy Festival stand-up challenge, Loosey was also hilarious as Dolly Parton in an acting challenge and proved that she’s one of the most talented comedy queens in Drag Race herstory.